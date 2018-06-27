Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Set for July 4, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive

Asus ZenFone 5Z, the most premium out of the ZenFone 5 flagship series, is set to launch in India next week, as per a reveal on Flipkart. The smartphone is set to launch in the country at 12:30pm IST on July 4. The "Flagship Redefined" teaser, revealed earlier this week, notes that the ZenFone 5Z would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with an artificial intelligence engine (AIE). The smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. Apart from that, no pricing and availability details are currently available. The ZenFone 5Z was launched at MWC 2018, in February, at a price of EUR 479 (about Rs. 38,200) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

In its home country Taiwan, however, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB model is available for TWD 14,990 (roughly Rs. 33,700) while the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant bears a price tag of TWD 16,990 (roughly Rs. 38,200).

Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

The Asus ZenFone 5Z is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that runs ZenUI 5.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo. It sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is a 3300mAh battery under the hood, which support AI charging tech.

As for camera specifications, the ZenFone 5Z sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a primary 12-megapixel sensor, with f/1.8 aperture, and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, coupled with Softlight LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture, an 84-degree Field of View, and Face Unlock. Optic specifications could although be slightly modified to suit the Indian market. Connectivity on the handset includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

