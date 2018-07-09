Asus ZenFone 5Z is now available for purchase in India, less than a week after it was unveiled in the country. The flagship ZenFone 5Z smartphone, which is designed to counter the likes of the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10, is on sale through Flipkart in the country. It features a 19:9 display with a notch design and is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Originally unveiled at MWC 2018 earlier this year, the Asus ZenFone 5Z also includes a whopping 256GB of storage option and a dual rear camera setup to attract customers at first glance.

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India

The Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 32,999 and the top-notch variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs. 36,999. All these three models are available exclusively through Flipkart. An Asus spokesperson has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that there will not be any flash sale for the device. However, it didn't specify the number of units available for purchase.

In terms of launch offers, the ZenFone 5Z comes with a flat Rs. 3,000 discount on ICICI credit and debit cards. Flipkart is also offering 'Complete Mobile Protection' at Rs. 499 (down from Rs. 2,299), no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 3,333 a month, Jio offer with Rs. 2,200 cashback and 100GB of additional data. Furthermore, Asus is giving after sales services such as invoice free walk-in, free pick-up and drop, and device swap at service centres.

Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 5Z runs ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) Super IPS+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, there is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS support and an 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor along with a fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture lens that has a 120-degree field of view, paired with a single LED flash. The handset also has an 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor at the front. There is also a Face Unlock feature that leverages the frontal camera sensor to let users conveniently unlock the screen.

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6: Which One Should You Buy?

On the storage front, the ZenFone 5Z has up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The ZenFone 5Z has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB sensor. The smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 and works with a proprietary AI charging tech. Besides, it measures 153x75.6x7.7mm and weighs 165 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.