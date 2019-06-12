Technology News

Asus 5Z Update in India Brings May Android Security Patch and Improvements

Asus is making an effort to keep its older smartphones’ software up to date.

12 June 2019
The Asus 5Z, also known as the ZenFone 5Z, was launched last year

Asus made waves in the affordable flagship segment with the launch of the Asus 5Z, previously known as the Asus ZenFone 5Z, last year. The smartphone, launched in July 2018, was originally priced at Rs. 29,999 onwards, but has seen frequent price drops since then. The smartphone, now being referred to as the Asus 5Z after trademark issues regarding the ZenFone branding, is now receiving a software update that promises improvements in various departments, including security, sound, and system optimisations. The firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update is rolling out gradually in India, and will take a few days to reach all eligible devices.

The Asus 5Z's latest software update has three major changes in the log, as detailed by Asus India in an email to Gadgets 360. The first is an update to the Android security patch, which is now the May 2019 one. Additionally, the software update brings improvements for sound quality, as well as system optimisations. There are no major features added to the phone with this update, but these fixes will nonetheless come in handy for users of the smartphone.

The smartphone was launched last year, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Asus 5Z phone was launched running Android Oreo, but has since received an update to the latest version of Android, v9.0 Pie.

As we mentioned, the Asus ZenFone 5Z is now called the Asus 5Z in India after a trademark issue that restrains the Taiwanese company from using the ‘ZenFone' branding on its products. A Delhi High Court ruling came after a lawsuit filed by Zen Mobile, which sought to prevent Asus from using branding with 'Zen' in it. The move has also forced the company to rename its upcoming flagship smartphone to Asus 6Z, at least for India.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Asus responded to the Delhi High Court's move, saying "The Asus legal team is currently working with the Delhi High Court in India to resolve the Zen Mobiles and ZenFone trademark lawsuit. The supply of Asus smartphones, notebooks and other products, as well as technical support and after-sales service for all Asus products remain unchanged for all consumers."

Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

