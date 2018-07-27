Asus ZenFone 5Z (Review) was launched in India at the start of this month in three configurations - 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage. While announced, the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage was not made available immediately after launch. In an update from the Taiwanese manufacturer, the model will finally go up for sale starting July 30, exclusively via Flipkart. It will be available alongside the other two variants that are already available for purchase.

Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM price in India, availability, offers

As announced at the launch event in New Delhi, the ZenFone 5Z's variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available at a price of Rs. 36,999. Other than that, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 29,999 and the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant retails for Rs. 32,999, both, again, exclusively on Flipkart.

Customers buying any variant of the ZenFone 5Z can avail Rs. 2,000 discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, or Rs. 2,000 discount using credit cards, debit cards, and EMI plans. Apart from that, other offers remain same as the ones announced during launch. These include Jio cashback worth Rs. 2,200, Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 499, and free pick up and drop service facility.

Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) and dual-VoLTE Asus ZenFone 5Z runs ZenUI 5.0 atop Android 8.1 Oreo, with an Android P update in the pipeline. It sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) Super IPS+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the ZenFone 5Z sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor, with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and a 8-megapixel secondary OmniVision 8856 sensor, with f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus, and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor with support for Face Unlock.

