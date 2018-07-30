Asus ZenFone 5Z (Review) will go on sale in its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant for the first time in India today, via Flipkart. The flagship Asus smartphone was launched in India earlier this month, but was only made available in its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variants. The ZenFone 5Z's highlights are its top-end Snapdragon 845 SoC, apart from its 19:9 display with a notch, and its dual rear cameras. The smartphone was first unveiled at MWC 2018. The Asus ZenFone 5Z will be available in Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue colour variants.

Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India

The Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 32,999, and the newly available 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 36,999. The company has offers running on Flipkart, which include Rs. 2,000 discount with Axis Bank credit and debit cards, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and a Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio with up to 100GB additional data on the Rs. 198/ 299 recharges.

Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) and dual-VoLTE supporting Asus ZenFone 5Z runs ZenUI 5.0 on top of Android 8.0.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, with an Android P update in the pipeline. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) Super IPS+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which comes paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. UFS 2.1 storage on the smartphone goes up to 256GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

There is a vertically stacked pair of cameras on the back of the ZenFone 5Z. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor, with f/1.8 aperture and support for OIS, and a secondary 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor with fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture, and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. The rear cameras are coupled with a single LED flash. On the front, the flagship handset bears the same 8-megapixel fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera has support for Face Unlock.

Connectivity options on the Asus ZenFone 5Z comprise of 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, USB OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C (Gen1), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB sensor. There is a 3300mAh battery underneath the hood with support for Quick Charge 3.0; the handset comes with a bundled 18W charger. Dimensions of handset are 153x75.6x7.7mm and weight is 165 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.