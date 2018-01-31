Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone 5 Series Launch Expected at MWC 2018

 
31 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 5 Series Launch Expected at MWC 2018

Highlights

  • Asus has released an invitation for its MWC 2018 conference
  • The conference is happening on February 27
  • It is likely to bring the ZenFone 5 lineup

Alongside HMD Global, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi, Asus is all set to arrive at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The Taiwanese company has released an invitation for its MWC conference that is scheduled for February 27. The official invitation hints the launch of the ZenFone 5 series by featuring #BACKTO5 hashtag. It also features a "We Love Photo" tag that was originally used at the time of launching the ZenFone 4 family last year and sports Qualcomm Snapdragon branding.

The MWC 2018 keynote by Asus will take place at 7:30pm CET on February 27 (12am IST, February 28). It will be live-streamed on the company's official site.

Last week, a suspicious Asus smartphone with model number ASUS_X00QD received a certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. The handset runs Android 8.0 Oreo and comes with a dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi support, as per the certification. It also appears to come with features, such as Wi-Fi Direct and Miracast support. Moreover, the handset is rumoured to be unveiled as the Asus ZenFone 5 Max, the successor of the last year's ZenFone 4 Max.

Asus is also in rumours for developing the ZenFone 5 Lite that recently received a certification in Russia. That model is expected to feature a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a Snapdragon SoC.

Earlier this month, Asus brought the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) to the US as its newest ZenFone Max entrant. The smartphone will be available starting next month at a price of $229 (approximately Rs. 14,500). It features a full-HD+ display and a dual camera setup on the back that both are likely to be the key trends in the next ZenFone range.

Apart from the new announcement by Asus, this year's MWC is expected to bring the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, Sony Xperia XZ Pro, and Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S. HMD Global is also in the headlines for preparing a new Nokia lineup for the forthcoming MWC that is likely to include the Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 (2018), and Nokia 9.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Asus, Asus ZenFone 5, Mobiles, MWC, MWC 2018
Anthem Delayed to 2019, New Battlefield Game Out in October: EA
Asus ZenFone 5 Series Launch Expected at MWC 2018
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Super Blue Blood Moon: What Is It, and When and Where to See It in India
  2. Google Removed Over 700,000 Bad Apps From Play Store in 2017
  3. Vivo Xplay7 Said to Be First Smartphone to Sport 10GB of RAM
  4. Jio Booster Packs Updated to Offer More 4G Data
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Now Receiving MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM
  6. Nokia 3310 4G Launched: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus 5T Receives iPhone X-Like Gestures via OxygenOS Open Beta Update
  8. Honor 7X Said to Be Receiving Face Unlock, AR Lens Features in an Update
  9. WhatsApp v2.18.2 for iPhone Brings Apple CarPlay Integration
  10. Google Bets $1.1 Billion More Brains Can Help Take On Apple
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.