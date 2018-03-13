After launching its latest ZenFone 5 Series - ZenFone 5z, ZenFone 5, and ZenFone 5 Lite - of smartphones at MWC 2018, Asus may now unveil another smartphone allegedly called the ZenFone 5 Max. A new smartphone with model number ASUS_X00QD has appeared on a benchmark site and speculations are high that it will be the ZenFone 5 Max. Interestingly, the ZenFone 5 Max had already received a Wi-Fi Alliance certification before the company's MWC 2018 event.

As per a Geekbench listing, the alleged Asus ZenFone 5 Max will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. Notably, as per the listing, the Asus ZenFone 5 Max has a score of 5386 points in multi-core performance and 1518 in the single-core. Additionally, the mobile runs Android 8.0 Oreo. The listing on benchmark site does not reveal too many details about the ZenFone 5 Max. However, we can expect more information as we approach the launch. Interestingly, the smartphone had already received Wi-Fi certification in January.

Additionally, several images captured from a manufacturer's manual had leaked last month, showcasing the upcoming ZenFone 5 handset bearing the same model number. The smartphone believed to be the Asus ZenFone 5 Max, will be launched as a successor to the last year's ZenFone 4 Max. The leaked images suggest the ZenFone 5 will sport a 5.7-inch bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a dual rear camera setup.

To recall, the ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5z, and ZenFone 5 Lite are the latest smartphones that Asus launched this year. At MWC 2018, the company had also unveiled the ZenFone Max (M1), a smaller variant of the ZenFone Max Plus (M1), running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 425 SoC. Meanwhile, more handsets appear to be making way in the ZenFone family soon. The specifications revealed so far, suggest that the ZenFone 5 Max will be a mid-range smartphone instead of being a premium one.