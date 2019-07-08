Technology News
loading

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update

The Asus ZenFone 5 Lite update bumps up the firmware version number to 16.0610.1905.79.

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 15:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 5 Lite Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite was launched in February 2018

Highlights
  • Android 9.0 Pie update is live for the ZenFone 5 Lite
  • The new firmware version number is 16.0610.1905.79
  • The new update is being rolled out in different batches

Asus has finally rolled out the much-awaited Android Pie update for the Asus ZenFone 5 Lite (ZC600KL) smartphone, which is also known as the ZenFone 5Q/ ZenFone 5 Selfie Pro in certain markets. The news about the update was announced on the company's own ZenTalk forum. It is good to see that the company has decided to roll out a major OS update for its budget smartphone, considering the fact that the flagship Asus ZenFone 5Z received its Android Pie update very late in January this year.

According to post shared by Asus on its ZenTalk forum, the ZenFone 5 Lite/ ZenFone 5Q/ ZenFone 5 Selfie Pro is receiving the Android 9.0 Pie update, which bumps up the firmware version number to 16.0610.1905.79. Additionally, the post also notes that because this is a server-side update delivered in batches to different serial numbers, it may take some time for the over-the-air (OTA) update to hit your device if it hasn't already. Or else, you can head over to Settings > System, to manually check if the firmware is available for your device or not.

To recall, the dual-SIM Asus ZenFone 5 Lite was launched at MWC in February 2018, alongside the ZenFone 5 and Zenfone 5Z. The smartphone bears a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, with an 80.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone ran Android 8.0 Oreo at launch and comes equipped with a 3,300mAh battery.

There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC under the hood of the Asus ZenFone 5 Lite, coupled with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, both of which are further expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of cameras, there's a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture paired with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor. There's a dual-camera setup at the front as well, that comprises of a 20-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, ZenFone, Asus Zenfone 5 Lite, Asus ZenFone 5Q, Asus Zenfone 5 Selfie Pro, Android, Android 9.0 Pie
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Xiaomi Mistakenly Uses Apple’s Memoji Ad to Promote Mimoji in China, Promises Serious Action
Asus ZenFone 5 Lite Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  2. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  3. Leaf Pods Truly Wireless Earphones Review: The Rs. 3,999 Apple AirPods Alternative
  4. Sony X95G 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV Review
  5. BSNL Extends Bumper Offer With Extra 2.2GB Daily Data Till October
  6. AMD Launches 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU in India: Prices, Specs
  7. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  8. Jordan Bans Online Game PUBG Over 'Negative Effects'
  9. Sony Launches 'World's Smallest, Lightest Premium Compact Camera' in India
  10. Realme X Teased to Be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.