Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Starts Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update

, 12 October 2018
Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie is price in India starting at Rs. 9,999

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie was launched last year
  • The new update comes with software version15.0400.1809.405
  • The update should be pushed out to all users in a week

Asus launched the ZenFone 4 Selfie smartphone in August, and made it available in India in two variants a month later. Both the variants are now getting the Android 8.1 Oreo update with Zen UI tweaks on top of it. The two variants are receiving the update via OTA, and consumers should ideally check in their Settings menu to see if the update has arrived, if they have haven't received a notification yet. This is a phased rollout and the update should reach all users in about a week.

Asus has made this announcement on its forums, and has confirmed that both the ZB553KL and ZD553KL models are getting the Android 8.1 Oreo update. Asus has released two variants of the ZenFone 4 Selfie smartphone - one with single camera in the front (model number ZB553KL), and another with dual camera setup in front (ZD553KL). Both the variants are getting the update with software version 15.0400.1809.405. The update will bring your device to Android 8.1 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 on top. We recommend that you install the update via a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

ZenFone 4 Selfie price, specifications

The ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL) is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India, while the ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZB553KL) carries a Rs. 9,999 price tag. Moving to the other specifications, the ZenFone 4 Selfie runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB) with a dedicated slot.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL) variant comes with a 20-megapixel sensor and another 8-megapixel sensor at the front of the handset. At rear end, it features a 16-megapixel sensor. The variant with single front camera (ZB553KL), comes with 13-megapixel sensors at the front as well as at the back. ZenFone 4 Selfie variants includes 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.1. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the home button situated in the front. They pack a 3,000mAh capacity batteries.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZB553KL)

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZB553KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZB553KL) review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.4GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
