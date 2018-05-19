Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom is now receiving a software update that upgrades the smartphone to Android Oreo, making it the third handset in the ZenFone 3 series to receive a taste of the operating software. The update is based on ZenUI 4.0 that the ZenFone 3 Zoom had received previously. The Oreo update carries version number 80.20.179.40 and, apart from the major Android version update, will bring not many other Asus-specific features and additions to the ZenFone 3 Zoom. File size of the update has not been mentioned.

In a forum post on ZenTalk, Asus announced that the ZenFone 3 Zoom will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. The release date is May 17 and additions include upgrade to Android O, removal of several default apps (MiniMovie, PhotoCollage, Do it Later, etc.), and a new swipe up gesture to access the app drawer. Asus recommends backing up your data to your SD before upgrading. The update, much like previous iterations, is being rolled out in phases and will be available to users based on their handsets' serial numbers.

Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom specifications

Announced first back in January 2017, the ZenFone 3 Zoom sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone 3 Zoom bears a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors featuring f/1.7 aperture and 2.3x optical zoom, dual-PDAF, and OIS. On the front, the smartphone sports a single 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and screen flash. There is a 5000mAh battery under the hood.