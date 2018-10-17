NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus to Launch New ZenFone Models, Watch Live Stream Starting 1:30pm

, 17 October 2018
Asus to Launch New ZenFone Models, Watch Live Stream Starting 1:30pm

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Highlights

  • Asus is hosting a launch event in Delhi on Wednesday
  • ZenFone Max Pro M1 marked a successful comeback for Asus
  • Asus will want to capitalise on its success with two new smartphones

Asus is hosting a launch event in Delhi on Wednesday where the company is expected to unveil its latest budget offerings for the Indian market. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 marked a successful comeback to the smartphone market for Asus, and the company will want to capitalise on its success with two new smartphones that the company has confirmed it will be unveiling at the event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

As per the text mentioned on the invite that Asus sent for the event last week, the company will be announcing its "latest ZenFone" in the Indian market, just in time for the Diwali festive season. While the company hasn't yet made details public about any smartphone launching this week, this might just be the successor to the successful mid-range Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 handset, possibly with the ZenFone Max Pro M2 moniker.

Asus ZenFone launch event live stream


While the upcoming Asus smartphone seems to have missed out on the first round of online festive sales, it might be able to cash in on the second round that is expected a couple of weeks laster. None of the specifications or design elements have yet been teased by Asus, keeping the launch a secret.

Since Asus launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1, we have the seen the likes of Realme 2 Pro and Poco F1 offer 8GB RAM variants, and one wonders if Asus could go down the same route with its newest offering. Other than that, the phone could add a display notch on the front, bringing a higher than 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone could end up retaining features such as a dual rear camera setup, stock Android, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched back in April this year, and has since seen 1 million units sold in less than 6 months of launch. The base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model price in India is set at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. A premium variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage was launched later in July this year at a price of Rs. 14,999. Available in Midnight Black and Grey colour options, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is sold in India exclusively via Flipkart.







