Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Phone Finally Starts Receiving Stable Android Pie Update: Here Is What's New

The update cuts down on a lot of bloatware and adds new features as well.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 11:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ROG Phone Finally Starts Receiving Stable Android Pie Update: Here Is What's New

The Android Pie update for ROG Phone is being rolled out in batches

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone's Stable Android Pie Update Now Rolling Out
  • The Game Center has been redesigned and is now called Armoury Crate
  • There is no word regarding the arrival of a new Android security patch

Asus has begun the rollout of stable Android Pie update for its first gaming-centric phone - the Asus ROG Phone. The update, which is currently being seeded in a phased manner to ROG Phone users, brings a tonne of UI changes aside from the OS upgrade and the usual set of Android Pie features. For example, the Android Pie update for the ROG Phone has renamed the Game Center to Armoury Crate and has given it a redesign, more in line with what we saw on the Asus ROG Phone 2. Moreover, the Game Genie panel has also received a makeover with some new features in tow.

The announcement of the Android Pie update's release was made via a post on the Asus ZenTalk community forum. The Android Pie update for the ROG Phone carries the build number 16.0410.1910.91. However, the changelog shared by Asus doesn't reveal if the update also brings an updated Android security patch. It also doesn't mention the region-wise rollout schedule. We've reached out to Asus India for confirmation regarding the update's availability in India and will update the article with its response.

As for the Android Pie update for the Asus ROG Phone 2, it is reportedly 1.4GB in size and has already reached some users. Talking about the changes, the update removes a lot of bloatware that includes AI charging, Page Marker, Report Location in Safeguard, Yandex cloud option of the File Manager app, ZeniMoji, and the weather setting. It also upgrades the erstwhile Game Center by redesigning it and renaming it to Crate Armoury. Talking about the redesign, the Game Genie panel has also received a makeover and some new features have been added to it as well.

Additionally, the Calculator, Clock, Contacts, File Manager, Gallery, Mobile Manager, and Weather apps have been revamped too. Talking about new features, the Android Pie update for Asus ROG Phone adds Adaptive Brightness, Adaptive Battery, New notifications, Status bar icon manager, Screen recorder, and Local backup tools in Settings apps. The Weather app has received a 24-hour forecast feature, the volume control panel gets a new look, and swipe up on home button gesture has been added as well.

Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • AirTriggers are useful
  • Great performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful second Type-C port
  • Bad
  • Video stabilisation could be better
  • ROG UI won’t appeal to everyone
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone review
Display6.00-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG Phone, Android Pie
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Knives Out Review: An Agatha Christie Love-Letter With a Stellar Cast and a Star Wars Director
Amazon Must Check for Trademark Violations, EU Top Court Adviser Says
Asus ROG Phone Finally Starts Receiving Stable Android Pie Update: Here Is What's New
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  2. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  3. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  5. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  6. Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Realme 5s Review
  9. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Confirms Curved Display, Glass Body
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019 Turns 'Block Friday' as French Activists Bar Access to Amazon Depot
  2. Apple Asks Chinese Manufacturers to Ramp Up AirPods Pro Production: Report
  3. European Space Agency Gets EUR 14.4 Billion Funding to Meet New Challenges
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications
  5. Realme X2 Pro ColorOS 7 Beta Recruitment Kicks Off in India, First Look of New Experience Released
  6. Amazon Must Check for Trademark Violations, EU Top Court Adviser Says
  7. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. Asus ROG Phone Finally Starts Receiving Stable Android Pie Update: Here Is What's New
  9. IAMAI Seeks Clarity on Personal Data Protection Bill
  10. Intel Opening Design Centre in Hyderabad Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.