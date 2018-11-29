NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ROG Phone Set to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream

, 29 November 2018
Asus ROG Phone Set to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Asus will host its ROG Phone launch event in India, where it will unveil its gaming flagship

Highlights

  • The Asus ROG Phone India launch event was set for November 29
  • The event starts at 12pm IST today
  • It was first unveiled at Computex 2018

Asus ROG Phone, the Taiwanese mobile maker's only gaming smartphone, is all set to launch in India today. The company's gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) had first unveiled the handset at Computex in June this year. At the time of its announcement, the world's first smartphone with a 3D vapour-chamber cooling system was also promised to arrive in India. The key features of the ROG Phone include ultrasonic AirTrigger touch sensors, a gamer-centric design with side-mounted ports optimised for landscape-mode, an AMOLED display with HDR visuals, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at up to 2.96GHz, Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU, and more. Notably, the smartphone's India launch is scheduled to begin at 12pm IST. Also, Asus will live stream the ROG Phone launch event on YouTube.

Asus ROG Phone launch event live stream

The Asus ROG Phone launch event in India is set to start at 12pm IST. The Asus event will be live streamed on YouTube and you can catch the action in real-time. The smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart, and a landing page is up already. In the Asus ROG Phone live stream, you will get to watch online all the price details, specifications, and features that get revealed during the event. The Asus ROG Phone launch event will be broadcast live on YouTube, which you can watch in the video embedded below:

Asus ROG Phone expected price in India

When Asus unveiled the ROG Phone at Computex 2018, it did not provide any price or availability details. The Taiwanese company is all set to launch the handset in India on November 29, where it is expected to reveal all pricing and availability details. The Asus ROG Phone was launched in the US last month, with prices starting at $899 (roughly Rs. 63,400) for the 128GB inbuilt storage variant and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 77,500) for the premium 512GB storage model.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian market responds to this new gaming smartphone from Asus, after its price is revealed.

Asus ROG Phone First Impressions

Asus ROG Phone specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ROG Gaming UI. The smartphone features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, 108.6 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 10000:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with the gaming-optimised Adreno 630 GPU, and 8GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Asus ROG Phone bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensors. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The Asus ROG Phone is equipped with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm jack. Sensors on board the handset are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ultrasonic AirTrigger sensors.

The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery that Asus claims to provide 7 hours of Wi-Fi gameplay. The battery is capable of getting to 60 percent of charge in 33 minutes, the company claims. In terms of dimensions, the Asus ROG Phone measures 158.8x76.2x8.6mm and weighs 200 grams.

One of the key features of the Asus ROG Phone includes the GameCool vapour-chamber cooling system with detachable AeroActive Cooler for extra cooling. Additionally, the smartphone comes with side-mounted ports and two programmable ultrasonic AirTriggers and advanced force-feedback haptics. It also features an optional TwinView Dock for dual-screen handheld mode. It has a Mobile Desktop Dock for desktop-style gaming and a Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock using 60GHz Wi-Fi for big-screen gaming. The smartphone also includes Asus Aura RGB lighting and Aura Sync support and ASUS HyperCharge direct-charge technology.

Comments

