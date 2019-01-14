Asus ROG Phone May Soon Get Android 9.0 Pie Update, Geekbench Listing Tips

Users of Asus ROG Phone may be in for a surprise, as it seems that the phone could be getting an Android 9.0 Pie update soon. Popular phone benchmarking site, Geekbench, had results for an ROG Phone running Android 9, which usually is a pretty good giveaway that the update can be expected soon. The phone was first unveiled at Computex in June 2018, and was subsequently launched in India in November. The gamer-centric phone is the first of its kind to feature a 3D vapour-chamber cooling system, while also featuring a display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.

The screenshot below from the Geekbench Browser shows an Asus ROG Phone equipped with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, with the marked Android 9 OS, instead of Android 8.1 Oreo that it currently features.

The ROG Phone from Asus features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display with the aforementioned 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with the gaming-optimised Adreno 630 GPU, and 8GB of RAM.

The Asus ROG Phone (Review) bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensors. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well.

One of the key features of the Asus ROG Phone includes the GameCool vapour-chamber cooling system with detachable AeroActive Cooler for extra cooling. Additionally, the smartphone comes with side-mounted ports and two programmable ultrasonic AirTriggers and advanced force-feedback haptics. It also features an optional TwinView Dock for dual-screen handheld mode. It has a Mobile Desktop Dock for desktop-style gaming and a Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock using 60GHz Wi-Fi for big-screen gaming. The smartphone also includes Asus Aura RGB lighting and Aura Sync support and Asus HyperCharge direct-charge technology.