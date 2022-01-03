Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Leaked 2D Renders Surface Online, May Launch Soon

Not much information is known about Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 January 2022 11:10 IST
Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Leaked 2D Renders Surface Online, May Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Equal Leaks

(L-R) Asus ROG Phone 6, Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro said to sport triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 6 series design said to be similar to its predecessor
  • Information on its specifications is not yet available
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate recently went on sale in India for first time

Asus ROG Phone 6 series is reportedly in the works. A tipster has shared 2D renders of the upcoming smartphone series. The gaming smartphones from Asus have no specified launch date as of now. As per the tipster, Asus' ROG Phone 6 series will comprise of the vanilla Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The design is said to be similar to its predecessor — Asus ROG Phone 5 series. The upcoming ROG Phone 6 Pro is said to get a secondary display.

Tipster Equal Leaks (@EqualLeaks) shared 2D renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The renders show only the back half of the two Asus smartphones. The renders also show a horizontally placed triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module along with the flash.

The design of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 series is shown to be similar to the Asus ROG Phone 5 series. There are marginal changes visible in the design of the upcoming gaming smartphones. The design of the graphics on the back panel are also in line with ROG Phones. Even the secondary display — which is said to be slightly bigger — on the ROG Phone 6 Pro is shown to be placed in the similar position as the ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5s Pro.

Both Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro will get Republic of Gamers branding at the bottom, as per the renders. Asus has not yet provided any information regarding its upcoming gaming smartphones, so this leak should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is being speculated that the ROG smartphones may launch in the coming months, since their predecessors were launched in March 2021.

Last month, Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate went on sale in India for the first time. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a PMOLED display on the back panel.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG Phone 6, Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and UHD Monitor S8 Revealed Ahead of CES 2022 Launch
Oppo Find X5 Price, Specifications Leak Online, Said to Come With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 120Hz Display

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Leaked 2D Renders Surface Online, May Launch Soon
