Asus ROG Phone 6 series is reportedly in the works. A tipster has shared 2D renders of the upcoming smartphone series. The gaming smartphones from Asus have no specified launch date as of now. As per the tipster, Asus' ROG Phone 6 series will comprise of the vanilla Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The design is said to be similar to its predecessor — Asus ROG Phone 5 series. The upcoming ROG Phone 6 Pro is said to get a secondary display.

Tipster Equal Leaks (@EqualLeaks) shared 2D renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The renders show only the back half of the two Asus smartphones. The renders also show a horizontally placed triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module along with the flash.

The design of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 series is shown to be similar to the Asus ROG Phone 5 series. There are marginal changes visible in the design of the upcoming gaming smartphones. The design of the graphics on the back panel are also in line with ROG Phones. Even the secondary display — which is said to be slightly bigger — on the ROG Phone 6 Pro is shown to be placed in the similar position as the ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5s Pro.

Both Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro will get Republic of Gamers branding at the bottom, as per the renders. Asus has not yet provided any information regarding its upcoming gaming smartphones, so this leak should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is being speculated that the ROG smartphones may launch in the coming months, since their predecessors were launched in March 2021.

Last month, Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate went on sale in India for the first time. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a PMOLED display on the back panel.