Asus ROG Phone 5s specifications have been leaked online. As per a tweet by a known tipster, the gaming phone may launch soon. Asus had launched its ROG Phone 3 early in 2020 and brought along Asus ROG Phone 3s in July last year with a slight upgrade in its processor. The company could be looking to do something similar this year as well. The vanilla Asus ROG Phone 5 debuted earlier this year and Asus ROG Phone 5s may make its debut very soon.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted an image that seems to be ripped off from an e-commerce site. The image touts the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 5s as the “2021 new 5G gaming phone.” The design of the phone is not seen in the photo. The image tips key specifications of the phone, including an OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. Asus ROG Phone 5s is reported to come in two storage configurations — 16GB + 256GB storage and 18GB + 512GB storage. The handset is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Other details of Asus ROG Phone 5s are not known yet but it is speculated to see a slight upgrade in specifications compared to Asus ROG Phone 5. The upcoming phone's design is largely expected to be similar to the vanilla model launched earlier this year. Asus is yet to make any official announcement regarding the launch of the ROG Phone 5s.

To recall, Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with both ROG UI and ZenUI custom interface. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and DC Dimming support. Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 24-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Asus ROG Phone 5 has up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card but does support external HDD. Asus ROG Phone 5 packs dual-cell 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.