Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Unveiled: Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro offer up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 August 2021 19:29 IST
Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Unveiled: Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

(L-R) ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro get a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED E4 display

Highlights
  • ROG Phone 5s Pro gets a ROG Vision display at the back
  • Prices for both smartphones have not been disclosed yet
  • ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro get a triple rear camera setup

Asus ROG Phone 5s Series has just been unveiled. The new gaming smartphones is offered in two models — the vanilla ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both come with the latest 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The Asus smartphones feature a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits maximum brightness. The new vanilla ROG Phone 5s comes with up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM while the ROG Phone 5s Pro comes in only 18GB LPDDR5 RAM configuration.

The latest gaming smartphones by Asus have only been listed on the official website as of now. There is no information regarding the prices and the availability of the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both smartphones have near-identical specifications. The only differences are that the ROG Phone 5s Pro gets a ROG Vision rear matrix colour display and the additional touch sensors on the back panel.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro specifications

Both, the vanilla ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro, gaming smartphones are powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The former comes with 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB LPDDR5 RAM configurations while the latter is only offered with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM. The ROG Phone 5s features UFS 3.1 storage in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro features only 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Both models run Android 11 with ROG UI skin on top.

The Asus gaming smartphones get a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED E4 display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

For optics, both ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, 24-megapixel primary sensor. Both Asus ROG smartphones pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. They also sport dual front stereo speakers.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G and 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors for the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro include an In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press.

The ROG Phone 5s is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options while the ROG Phone 5s Pro is offered in a sole Phantom Black colour option. Both ROG smartphones measure 173x77 x9.90mm and weigh 238 grams.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 18GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2448 pixels
Asus ROG Phone 5s

Asus ROG Phone 5s

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2448 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 5s, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5s Price, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro Price, Asus ROG Phone 5s Specifications, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro Specifications, Asus, Asus ROG
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
FAU-G Independence Day Update Adds Free-for-All Team Deathmatch, 6 Game Tracks Now Available to Public
Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Unveiled: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  3. Redmi 10 Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched in India
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  6. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  7. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India Event on August 26: What to Expect
  8. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Unveiled: Specifications
  2. FAU-G Independence Day Update Adds Free-for-All Team Deathmatch, 6 Game Tracks Now Available to Public
  3. Amazon Launches Rakhi Store Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021: Deals on Phones, Speakers, More
  4. Google Pixel 5a 5G Component Images Surface Online to Show 4,680mAh Battery, Could Launch on August 17
  5. IT Rules: Indian Media Cheer Court Order Putting New Code of Conduct on Hold
  6. Facebook, Telcos to Extend Subsea Cable to Four Countries in World’s Largest Project
  7. Walmart Seeking to Hire Cryptocurrency Lead in US as It Looks at Developing Digital Currency Strategy
  8. Mi 11T, Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Expected to Come With MediaTek SoC
  9. Logitech G Pro Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Hero 25K Sensor for Enhanced Accuracy Launched in India
  10. DeFi: Latest Front in Cryptocurrency's Hacking Problem
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com