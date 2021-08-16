Asus ROG Phone 5s Series has just been unveiled. The new gaming smartphones is offered in two models — the vanilla ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both come with the latest 5G-enabled Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The Asus smartphones feature a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits maximum brightness. The new vanilla ROG Phone 5s comes with up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM while the ROG Phone 5s Pro comes in only 18GB LPDDR5 RAM configuration.

The latest gaming smartphones by Asus have only been listed on the official website as of now. There is no information regarding the prices and the availability of the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both smartphones have near-identical specifications. The only differences are that the ROG Phone 5s Pro gets a ROG Vision rear matrix colour display and the additional touch sensors on the back panel.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro specifications

Both, the vanilla ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro, gaming smartphones are powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The former comes with 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB LPDDR5 RAM configurations while the latter is only offered with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM. The ROG Phone 5s features UFS 3.1 storage in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro features only 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Both models run Android 11 with ROG UI skin on top.

The Asus gaming smartphones get a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED E4 display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

For optics, both ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, 24-megapixel primary sensor. Both Asus ROG smartphones pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. They also sport dual front stereo speakers.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G and 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors for the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro include an In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press.

The ROG Phone 5s is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options while the ROG Phone 5s Pro is offered in a sole Phantom Black colour option. Both ROG smartphones measure 173x77 x9.90mm and weigh 238 grams.