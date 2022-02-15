Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are set to launch in India today. The launch will take place virtually where the Taiwanese company will launch both its new gaming phones. The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro were unveiled last year. Both phones run on the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and carry AMOLED E4 displays with 144Hz refresh rate. The latest ROG Phone models also come with triple rear cameras and 65W fast charging support.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro India launch livestream details

The Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro launch in India will start at 12pm (noon) today. The launch will take place virtually through the company's social media channels.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro specifications

Details about the India variants of Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are yet to be revealed. However, the phones are likely to be aligning with their global counterparts that debuted in August last year. Both ROG Phone models run on Android 11 with ROG UI on top and come with the same 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED E4 display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro come with the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with Adreno 660 GPU. The ROG Phone 5s come in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB RAM options. In contrast, the ROG Phone 5s Pro has the lone 18GB RAM option.

The ROG Phone 5s is offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro has only the 512GB storage model.

For photos and videos, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro both feature the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The phones also have a 25-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro both come with front-firing stereo speakers. The phones also include a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

For gamers, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro both come with ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press. The phones also include 5G connectivity.