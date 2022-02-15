Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch Today: Livestream Timings, Expected Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2022 07:00 IST
Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch Today: Livestream Timings, Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 5s series debuted globally last year

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro come with similar specifications
  • Both gaming phones have Snapdragon 888+ SoC
  • ROG Phone 5s series also includes 144Hz AMOLED displays

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are set to launch in India today. The launch will take place virtually where the Taiwanese company will launch both its new gaming phones. The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro were unveiled last year. Both phones run on the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and carry AMOLED E4 displays with 144Hz refresh rate. The latest ROG Phone models also come with triple rear cameras and 65W fast charging support.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro India launch livestream details

The Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro launch in India will start at 12pm (noon) today. The launch will take place virtually through the company's social media channels.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro specifications

Details about the India variants of Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are yet to be revealed. However, the phones are likely to be aligning with their global counterparts that debuted in August last year. Both ROG Phone models run on Android 11 with ROG UI on top and come with the same 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED E4 display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro come with the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with Adreno 660 GPU. The ROG Phone 5s come in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB RAM options. In contrast, the ROG Phone 5s Pro has the lone 18GB RAM option.

The ROG Phone 5s is offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro has only the 512GB storage model.

For photos and videos, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro both feature the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The phones also have a 25-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro both come with front-firing stereo speakers. The phones also include a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

For gamers, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro both come with ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press. The phones also include 5G connectivity.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 5s, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro, Asus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 13 as Next Custom Skin, Open Ears Forum Announced for User Suggestions

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Gadgets 360 is available in
