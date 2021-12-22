Asus ROG Phone 5 was launched in India in March. However, the gaming smartphone's 18GB RAM variant — Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate — will go on sale in India for the first time this month. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The special edition gaming smartphone sports a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate price in India, sale

Launched in March, Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Asus ROG smartphone will go on its first sale on December 26 at 12pm IST and will be exclusively available to purchase via Flipkart. Asus is also offering 12 months of warranty with the smartphone, which will be available in the sole Storm White colour option.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate runs Android 11 with ROG UI on top. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with a 20.4:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi pixel density, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, a 24.3ms touch latency, and HDR10+ support. The 2.5D display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The back panel also gets a monochrome PMOLED display with ROG vision.

Under the hood, Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU, 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. In the front, it gets a 24-megapixel selfie sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NavlC, accelerator, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, a gyroscope, and ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It measures 172.8x77.2x10.29mm and weighs 238 grams.

