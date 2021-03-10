Asus ROG Phone 5 has been launched in India. The new gaming phone comes in three distinct models — the regular ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate (Limited). All three models come with a 144Hz Samsung AMOLED display that is touted to be 23 percent brighter than the ROG Phone 3. The ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. In terms of notable differences among the three models, the regular ROG Phone 5 is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, while the ROG Phone 5 Pro comes with 16GB of RAM and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with 18GB of RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 57,999. Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB storage configuration. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes at Rs. 79,999 for the 18GB + 512GB storage combination. Asus ROG Phone 5 features Phantom Black and Storm White colour options in glossy finish, whereas the ROG Phone 5 Pro has a Phantom Black shade and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will be available in Storm White in matte finish.

Availability details about Asus ROG Phone 5 are yet to be revealed.

Alongside the ROG Phone 5, Asus launched optional ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, Professional Dock, ROG Clip, and Lighting Armor Case. The phone also comes with AeroActive Cooler 5 that includes two physical AirTrigger buttons, a kickstand, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with AeroActive Cooler 5 accessory

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with both ROG UI and ZenUI custom interface. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) AMOLED display with 20.4:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200nits of peak brightness. The display also includes DC Dimming support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the ROG Phone 5 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with Adreno 660 GPU and up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also includes an all-new thermal design called GameCool 5. Similar to last year's ROG Phone 3, the ROG Phone 5 also comes with AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and quad-mic noise-cancelling array. You'll also get ultrasonic buttons for an enhanced gaming experience. Further, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate also includes two additional capacitive areas on the back cover.

Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

Asus ROG Phone 5 features triple rear cameras

The ROG Phone 5 has up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card but does support external HDD. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C ports (one at the bottom and one at the side), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a pogo pin connector for external accessories.

Just like the ROG Phone 3, Asus has provided an RGB light under the ROG logo at the back of the ROG Phone 5. The ROG Phone 5 Pro model, on the other hand, has ROG Vision colour PMOLED display and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate model features a ROG Vision monochrome PMOLED display. The PMOLED display on both ROG Phone models support customisable graphics.

Asus ROG Phone 5 packs dual-cell 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging support. The phone measures 172.8x77.2x10.29mm and weighs 238 grams.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.