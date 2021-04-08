Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5 was launched alongside its Pro and Ultimate variants in March.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 April 2021 19:02 IST
Photo Credit: Asus India

Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 is offered in two configurations and colour options
  • The phone’s display features a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 features GameCool 5 thermal design

Asus ROG Phone 5 will go on its first sale in India on April 15 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The gaming phone was launched in three distinct models — the regular ROG Phone 5, the ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. All three models come with a 144Hz Samsung AMOLED display and are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The vanilla ROG Phone 5 is offered in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options, the ROG Phone 5 Pro comes with 16GB of RAM and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate features 18GB of RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India, sale

As per the Asus India website, both the variants of the Asus ROG Phone 5 will be available for purchase on April 15 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is set at Rs. 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 57,999. Both variants will be available in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options. As of now, sale offers include a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Customers can also get up to Rs. 16,500 off on exchanging an old smartphone.

Flipkart has also listed the ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate gaming smartphones from Asus. However, there is no information on when these variants go on sale.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications

Launched in March, the dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with both ROG UI and ZenUI custom interfaces. The phone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20.4:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Its display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with an Adreno 660 GPU.

In order to keep the phone's temperature under control, it comes with a thermal design from Asus called GameCool 5. The Asus ROG Phone 5 also comes with AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and quad-mic noise-cancelling array. You'll also get ultrasonic buttons for an enhanced gaming experience.

In the camera department, the Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 5 includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, two USB Type-C ports (one at the bottom and one on the side), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a pogo pin connector for external accessories. Asus has provided an RGB light under the ROG logo at the back of the phone. It packs a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The phone measures 172.8x77.2x10.29mm and weighs 238 grams.

