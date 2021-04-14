Asus ROG Phone 5 will be up for pre-order in India from April 15, at 12pm (noon). The ROG Phone 5 series was launched early last month and comes with flagship specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, high refresh rate display, fast charging support, and more. Along with the vanilla ROG Phone 5 Asus also launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro and Ultimate variants with differences in the configurations and the secondary display on the back.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India, sale details

Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 57,999. It is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options. It will be available for per-order via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) from April 15.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5 Pro were initially meant to go on sale from April 15, as indicated by both Flipkart and the official website, but it seems like Asus changed its mind. The change to pre-order was confirmed to Gadgets 360 by a company representative. We reached out to Asus to know more about why this change has been made, and will update this article when we get a response.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5 series of phones has the same specifications with a difference in RAM and storage configurations. The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with both ROG UI and ZenUI custom interface. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) AMOLED display with 20.4:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the ROG Phone 5 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with Adreno 660 GPU and up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM (ROG Phone 5 Ultimate). It has up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card but does support external HDD.

Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C ports (one at the bottom and one at the side), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Asus ROG Phone 5 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The phone measures 172.8x77.2x10.29mm and weighs 238 grams.

Asus ROG Phone 5 also includes an all-new thermal design called GameCool 5. It comes with AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and quad-mic noise-cancelling array. There are ultrasonic buttons as well. Asus has added an RGB light at the back of the vanilla ROG Phone 5. The ROG Phone 5 Pro comes with ROG Vision colour PMOLED display that supports customisable graphics.

