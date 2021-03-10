Asus ROG Phone 5 is set to launch in India today, and it will take place through a livestream via the company's official social media channels. The new Asus phone is expected to arrive as the successor to the ROG Phone 3 that was introduced last year. Although its details are yet to be confirmed, the ROG Phone 5 is speculated to have up to 18GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Some official-looking renders of the upcoming phone have also been leaked online that suggest two distinct colour options.

Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch livestream details

Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch will begin at 4:15pm today. The launch will be livestreamed through the Asus India YouTube channel. You can also watch the launch through the video embedded below.

Upon its official launch, the Asus ROG Phone 5 will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart — just like the ROG Phone 3.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications (expected)

The Asus ROG Phone 5 appeared on various certification sites last month that suggested its key specifications. The phone was also spotted on benchmark app Geekbench in 16GB and 18GB RAM variants.

As per the details available so far, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is speculated to run on Android 11 and include a 6.78-inch display as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is also likely to have an 8GB RAM option — alongside 16GB and 18GB variants. Further, the ROG Phone 5 may include a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery that could support 65W fast charging. The phone would measure 172.83x77.252x10.29mm.

Separately, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared some renders of the Asus ROG Phone 5 — suggesting a design similar to that of the ROG Phone 3. The phone appears to have a dot matrix-style section that could support customisable experiences like the Zephyrus G14 laptop. There are also two USB Type-C ports — one is at the bottom and the other one is at one of the sides of the phone. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also visible in the renders.

And here is the ASUS ROG Phone 5 White Color Variant!



It looks much better IMO. Definitely my choice over the black. I hope this one is launching in India! #ASUS #ROGPhone5 #ASUSROGPhone5 https://t.co/5nEwHqEaBz pic.twitter.com/eIKJIuSEXf — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 9, 2021

The Asus ROG Phone 5 may come along with a few gaming accessories, including an updated AeroActive Cooler. The phone may also get two distinct colour options: black/ grey and white. The earlier ROG Phone models, however, had just one colour variant.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.