Asus ROG Phone 5 India Launch Tipped for March

Asus ROG Phone 5 may come with up to 16GB of RAM.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 February 2021 18:37 IST
Asus ROG Phone 5 India Launch Tipped for March

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch details has been tipped by Mukul Sharma
  • The smartphone purportedly appeared on certification sites recently
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch is set to take place in March, according to a tipster. The new gaming phone by the Taiwanese company is speculated to be a successor to the ROG Phone 3 that debuted in July last year. Although Asus hasn't yet provided any official details about the ROG Phone 5, the unannounced phone did surface on some certification and benchmark sites in the recent past. It is also believed to be the company's first model to come with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has taken to Twitter to suggest the imminent launch of Asus ROG Phone 5. He claimed that the new smartphone would make its way to India in March. However, the tipster didn't provide an exact launch date.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Asus India for a comment on the launch. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Earlier this month, Asus ROG Phone 5 purportedly appeared on certification sites including China's TENAA. The phone surfaced with model number ASUS_I005DA. A tipster also shared a live video on Weibo that allegedly showed the ROG Phone 5. It was, however, pulled later.

Benchmark site Geekbench was also spotted listing the same ASUS_I005DA model number shortly after it appeared on TENAA and other certification sites.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications (expected)

If we look at the past reports, Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to have a 6.78-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone could also include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The ROG Phone 5 may measure 172.834x77.252x10.29mm and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
