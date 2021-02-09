Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 5 With 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Asus ROG Phone 5 will likely feature a 6.78-inch display and be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 February 2021 15:37 IST
Asus ROG Phone 5 With 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Photo Credit: TENAA

Asus ROG Phone 5 may carry three cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 was spotted in a TENAA and MIIT listing recently
  • The phone does not have a release date
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 may run Android 11 out of the box

Asus ROG Phone 5 (not the official name) has been allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with some of its specifications. The phone is expected to be the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the Taiwanese company will be seemingly skipping the ROG Phone 4 moniker - a common practice in China. The alleged Geekbench listing shows the ROG Phone 5 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with some of the other specifications. As of now, Asus has not shared any information on the next ROG Phone.

First spotted by known tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter and independently verified by Gadgets 360, an Asus phone with model number ASUS_I005DA been appeared on Geekbench. This model number is believed to be associated to the Asus ROG Phone 5. The listing shows a single-core score of 1,131 and multi-core score of 3,729. More interestingly, the phone is powered by an SoC codenamed “lahaina” which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The phone listed on Geekbench comes with 14.90GB of RAM which suggests there would be a 16GB RAM variant. Additionally, it runs Android 11 out of the box.

Earlier this month, the ROG Phone 5 was allegedly spotted on multiple certification websites including MIIT and TENAA. The listings come with the same model number and show the design of the phone, along with some of the specifications. The MIIT listing for the alleged Asus ROG Phone 5 shows a 6.78-inch display, 6,000mAh battery, and 172.834x77.252x10.29mm as the dimensions.

On the other hand, the TENAA listing shows images of the front and back panel of the phone hinting at a triple rear camera setup and a dot matrix panel on the back that shows the ROG logo. The image for the front panel isn't very clear so it's hard to make out the selfie camera setup. Furthermore, the model number ASUS_I005DA was also spotted on 3C certification website showing 65W fast charging support. An older Geekbench listing from December showed the phone with 8GB RAM that would likely be the base variant.

It is unclear when Asus will announce the ROG Phone 5 but judging by the listings, it could be in the near future.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
