Asus ROG Phone 5 18GB RAM Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Asus ROG Phone 5 was previously spotted with 16GB of RAM on Geekbench.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 March 2021 18:59 IST
Asus ROG Phone 5 18GB RAM Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Photo Credit: TENAA

Asus ROG Phone 5 may feature a dot matrix panel on the back

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 may pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • It may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Asus ROG Phone 5 could sport a 6.78-inch display

Asus ROG Phone 5 has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench with 18GB of RAM. The listing also shows that the phone will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. A successor to Asus ROG Phone 3, the ROG Phone 5 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Asus has already announced that the gaming phone will be launched on March 10 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST) in Taipei, Taiwan. There is a landing page that's already live on the official website, however, it does not share any information on the phone.

The Geekbench listing shows a smartphone with model number ASUS_I005DB, that may belong to Asus ROG Phone 5, scoring 1,113 points in single-core test, and 3,468 points in the multi-core test. The phone runs on Android 11 and is seen with 18GB of RAM. The phone is powered by an octa-core 1.8Ghz SoC, that is likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. If we take into account the history of the phone, it has always debuted with the flagship Qualcomm SoC in the past.

This is not the first time that the phone has been seen on Geekbench. Previously, a phone with model number ASUS_I005DA and 16GB of RAM was benchmarked. It is possible that ASUS_I005DA, and the latest ASUS_I005DB are two different models of the Asus ROG Phone 5 with different RAM capacities.

Asus has already announced that the ROG Phone 5 launch will take place on March 10. It is expected to come equipped with a 6.78-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The phone may have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. As per a report, the phone could feature a dot matrix panel on the back with a lit-up ROG logo.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5

Display 6.78-inch
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Oppo Find X3 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Billion-Colour Display to Launch Globally on March 11

