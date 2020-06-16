Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications, Renders Leaked Thanks to TENAA Listing; 6,000mAh Battery, 16GB RAM Tipped

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications, Renders Leaked Thanks to TENAA Listing; 6,000mAh Battery, 16GB RAM Tipped

Back in February it was revealed that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 16 June 2020 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications, Renders Leaked Thanks to TENAA Listing; 6,000mAh Battery, 16GB RAM Tipped

Asus ROG Phone 3 will likely pack triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 is said to come with up to 512GB storage
  • TENAA site shows the phone with model number ASUS_I003DD
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 will likely support 5G connectivity

Asus ROG Phone 3 has been in the news for quite some time and back in February, it was revealed that the smartphone packs the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The next-generation gaming phone by Asus has now made its way to Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website, indicating its key specifications including RAM, storage and camera details. The website further highlights that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will carry a 6,000mAh battery, similar to its predecessor, Asus ROG Phone 2. The TENAA site also contains the phone's alleged renders.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications (expected)

As per the TENAA listing, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will ship with the model number 'ASUS_I003DD' and feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. The phone is said to be powered by octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC that can ramp up to a maximum frequency of 3.091GHz.

The phone will reportedly come in three RAM variants of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage. The Asus ROG Phone 3 will likely carry a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. The TENAA site does not highlight the details of the third camera, however, it is said to support 8x zoom.

Additionally, the gaming phone will run on Android 10, as per the listing. It is also said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Other features on the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition. It will also likely come with 5G support. The ROG Phone 3 by Asus may carry a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and no headphone jack. The alleged renders published on the website also highlights a secondary USB Type-C/video out port on the left-hand side.

Lastly, TENAA listing tips that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will measure 171x78x9.85mm and weigh 240 grams.

Asus ROG Phone 3 availability (expected)

Currently, Asus has not officially revealed the launch date of its next-generation gaming phone. A report recently claimed that the company might launch the Asus ROG Phone 3 by July-end.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 3, Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications, Asus ROG Phone 3 price, Asus ROG Phone 3 launch
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Huawei CFO Raises New Argument to Fight US Extradition in Canada Court
Star Wars: Squadrons Announced With Trailer, Release Date, Price in India

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications, Renders Leaked Thanks to TENAA Listing; 6,000mAh Battery, 16GB RAM Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  4. Microsoft Teams Users Can Now Add Custom Background During Video Call
  5. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  7. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Norway Ends Coronavirus Tracing App Over Privacy Concerns
  2. JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 2,499
  3. Star Wars: Squadrons Announced With Trailer, Release Date, Price in India
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications, Renders Leaked Thanks to TENAA Listing; 6,000mAh Battery, 16GB RAM Tipped
  5. Huawei CFO Raises New Argument to Fight US Extradition in Canada Court
  6. Apple Launches New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Graphics Configuration, Mac Pro SSD Kit to Offer Upgrades to Customers
  7. Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  9. US Companies Can Work With Huawei on 5G, Other Standards: Commerce Department
  10. Apple-Backed Study Sheds Light on Physical Sales Through App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com