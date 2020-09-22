Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets New Bypass Charging Feature, Helps Maintain Battery Health While Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets New Bypass Charging Feature, Helps Maintain Battery Health While Gaming

The features come through a software update, rolling out now.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 22 September 2020 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets New Bypass Charging Feature, Helps Maintain Battery Health While Gaming

The ROG Phone 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ processor

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 gets Bypass Charging through a software update
  • The update also improves the Android security patch
  • Asus launched the ROG Phone 3 in India in July

Asus ROG Phone 3 is now receiving a software update that brings a new key feature — Bypass Charging — to the gaming-focused Android smartphone. The software update for the Asus smartphone is rolling out now, and brings various bug fixes and other features to the device in addition to Bypass Charging. The Asus ROG Phone 3 was launched in India in July this year for Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Bypass Charging is the major new feature that comes to the Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) with the software update. The feature, which can be activated any time through the Game Genie toolbar, allows users to power the smartphone directly through the charger without charging and discharging the battery while in use.

This feature would be useful for those who have access to a charger, but are using the smartphone for gaming or any other intensive purpose. As the battery isn't being charged, the Asus ROG Phone 3 would generate considerably less heat. This makes for better performance particularly when playing graphics-intensive games, and also maintains battery health in the long run.

asus rog phone 3 bypass charging 2 Asus

Apart from this, the OTA also brings an update to the Android security patch to August 2020, along with various bug fixes and some features for specific regions. This includes fixes for display brightness irregularities, improved display quality when playing video, specific issues where calls could not be received or the original charger and cable were failing to charge the device, and more.

Although available in only one 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at launch, Asus recently launched a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the ROG Phone 3 for Rs. 57,999. The smartphone has a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and is available to buy on Flipkart.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance in games
  • AirTriggers, side-mounted USB port, large accessory ecosystem
  • Good cameras
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Bulky and heavy
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 3 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG Phone 3, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, Android 10, Software update, Gaming Smartphone
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets New Bypass Charging Feature, Helps Maintain Battery Health While Gaming
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Nokia to Launch New Smartphones Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Poco X3 Launching in India Today at 12pm (Noon) via Virtual Event
  4. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord Users Report Random Factory Resets and Data Loss
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Pro First Impressions
  7. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  8. OnePlus 8T Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme Narzo 20 First Impressions
  10. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Removed Over 3.7 Crore Videos from India in First Half of 2020 for Violating Guidelines, in Latest Transparency Report
  2. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Sees No Immediate Boost From 'Battery Day' Tech Unveil
  3. LG W11 Spotted With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB RAM, HD+ Display in Google Play Console Listing
  4. Mi Power Bank 3i With Up To 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Tencent's WeChat App Sees Downloads Surge in US Before Ban
  6. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Fires, Storms Show Impact of Climate Change
  7. Poco X3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. LG G8X ThinQ Receiving Android 10 Update With LG UX 9.0 in India, Update Timeline Revealed for Other LG Phones
  9. TikTok US Sale: Trump Vows to Block Any Deal That Allows Chinese Control
  10. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets New Bypass Charging Feature, Helps Maintain Battery Health While Gaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com