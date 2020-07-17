Asus ROG Phone 3 design has been leaked ahead of its launch on July 22, thanks to a couple of leaked renders. The alleged renders of the phone highlight its triple rear camera setup that is accompanied by dual-LED flash. On the front panel, the hole-punch cutout on the top-right corner can also be seen. Additionally, the renders hint at the smartphone's dual USB Type-C ports. Asus has confirmed that the upcoming ROG Phone 3 would carry the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Earlier in June, the phone was spotted on Chinese regulatory body TENAA website, tipping its key specifications.

Asus ROG Phone 3 design (expected)

The alleged renders of the Asus ROG Phone 3 were shared by 91 Mobiles in collaboration with notable tipster Ishan Agarwal. As per the renders, the power button, volume rocker, and the trigger buttons will feature on the right side of the phone. The back panel will reportedly come with Republic of Gamers branding right below the backlit ROG logo.

The SIM card tray and the proprietary port for charging are on the left, the render further highlights. Lastly, the phone is expected to come in black colour.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications (expected)

As per the TENAA listing, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will ship with the model number 'ASUS_I003DD' and feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. The phone will reportedly come in three RAM variants of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage.

Its triple rear camera setup is said to include a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. Details of the third camera and the selfie camera remain unclear. Additionally, the TENAA listing claims that the ROG Phone 3 will pack 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The upcoming Asus gaming phone will likely come with 5G support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and face recognition.

Earlier this month, Asus had announced that the ROG Phone 3 would pack Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.