Asus ROG Phone 3 has been launched as the company's latest gaming smartphone. The new model has almost the same dimensions of last year's ROG Phone 2, yet it comes with various hardware-level upgrades. The Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC and includes a GameCool 3 heat dissipating system with a redesigned copper 3D vapour chamber and a larger graphite film over what's available on the existing model. The gaming phone also features AirTrigger 3 ultrasonic buttons and includes dual, front-firing speakers. The ROG Phone 3 also comes with a clip-on AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory that has a kickstand and built-in fan to reduce the surface temperature by up to 4-degree Celsius.

Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India, launch offers

The Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the phone carries a price tag of Rs. 57,999. The retail package of both models comes bundled with an Aero case, though the top-end variant also includes the AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory. Moreover, the Asus smartphone will go on sale in the country through Flipkart starting August 6 at 12am IST.

Alongside the ROG Phone 3, Asus has brought a ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad at Rs. 9,999, TwinView Dock 3 at Rs. 19,999, Mobile Desktop Dock 2 at Rs. 12,999, a Neon Aero Case at Rs. 1,999, and a Lightning Armor Case at Rs. 2,999. The company has also launched a ROG Clip that lets you connect the phone to a PlayStation 4, Xbox, or Stadia controller at a price tag of Rs. 1,999. The ROG Cetra Headset was launched at Rs. 7,699, the ROG Cetra Core at Rs. 3,999, and the AeroActive Cooler at Rs. 2,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI on top and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The display also comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and has a TUV Low Blue Light solution as well as a Flicker Reduction-certified technology for eye comfort. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the ROG Phone 3 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 macro lens. All this comes as an upgrade over the dual rear camera setup on the ROG Phone 2 that had a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter.

Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a three distinct camera sensors at the back

The ROG Phone 3 also has a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens. The phone also has up to 4K video recording support through its rear camera setup, while the front camera is capable of recording up to 1080p videos.

Asus has provided up to 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card. However, the phone does have NTFS support for external USB hard drives. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 48-pin side port. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone includes ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features.

The ROG Phone 3 houses dual, front-facing speakers powered by ROG GameFX and Dirac HD Sound technologies. There is also Hi-Res audio support. Additionally, the handset has quad microphones with Asus Noise Reduction technology.

In terms of power, the ROG Phone 3 packs 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging support. The battery capacity is notably identical to that of the ROG Phone 2. Besides, the new phone measures 171x78x9.85mm and weighs 240 grams.