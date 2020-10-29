Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 3 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000, Now Starts at Rs. 46,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 buyers can avail additional 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale till November 4.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 October 2020 17:45 IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000, Now Starts at Rs. 46,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 is now priced at Rs. 54,999 for the top 12GB + 256GB model

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 gets a Rs. 3,000 price cut across variants
  • The phone is listed on Flipkart with additional bank offers
  • Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months

Asus ROG Phone 3 has received a permanent price cut of Rs. 3,000 in India. The phone is now priced starting at Rs. 46,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 49,999. Apart from the price cut, Asus ROG Phone 3 is listed with a host of additional offers during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. This includes no-cost EMI options of up to nine months on select cards and additional 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India, sale offers

The Asus ROG Phone 3 price has been revised to Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 54,999 for the top 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. All the three configurations have received a permanent price cut of Rs. 3,000 in India. The handset is listed on Flipkart in a single Black colour option.

Sale offers during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale include no-cost EMI offering of three, six and nine months for Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and credit and debit cards from all banks partnered with Flipkart. Additionally, Asus ROG Phone 3 buyers can avail additional 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale till November 4. The e-commerce giant has also listed an exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,850.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

To run down through specifications, the Asus ROG Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI on top. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. There's up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM on board and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Optics includes a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. The device also has a 24-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. In terms of power, the ROG Phone 3 packs 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 48-pin side port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance in games
  • AirTriggers, side-mounted USB port, large accessory ecosystem
  • Good cameras
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Bulky and heavy
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 3 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

