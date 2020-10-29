Asus ROG Phone 3 has received a permanent price cut of Rs. 3,000 in India. The phone is now priced starting at Rs. 46,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 49,999. Apart from the price cut, Asus ROG Phone 3 is listed with a host of additional offers during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. This includes no-cost EMI options of up to nine months on select cards and additional 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India, sale offers

The Asus ROG Phone 3 price has been revised to Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 54,999 for the top 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. All the three configurations have received a permanent price cut of Rs. 3,000 in India. The handset is listed on Flipkart in a single Black colour option.

Sale offers during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale include no-cost EMI offering of three, six and nine months for Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and credit and debit cards from all banks partnered with Flipkart. Additionally, Asus ROG Phone 3 buyers can avail additional 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale till November 4. The e-commerce giant has also listed an exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,850.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

To run down through specifications, the Asus ROG Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI on top. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. There's up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM on board and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Optics includes a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. The device also has a 24-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. In terms of power, the ROG Phone 3 packs 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 48-pin side port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

