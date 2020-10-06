Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets a New 12GB + 128GB Variant in India: Price, Specifications

The new storage option of the Asus ROG 3 will make the 12GB RAM variant slightly more affordable.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 6 October 2020 15:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets a New 12GB + 128GB Variant in India: Price, Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 will soon be offered in a third variant in India
  • The gaming phone was originally released in the country in July
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by Snapdragon 865+

Asus ROG Phone 3 is getting a new variant in India. The third-generation Android gaming phone's new 12GB + 128GB variant will be launched during the six-day Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale that starts on October 16. This effectively brings down the cost of the ROG Phone 3's 12GB RAM model, which, till now, was only available with a 256GB onboard storage option. The base model of the phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. All three configurations will be available at no-cost EMIs, along with an instant cashback if purchased using State Bank of India cards during the sale on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India

The new 12GB + 128GB variant of the Asus ROG Phone 3 (review) is priced at Rs. 52,999. The 12GB + 256GB option costs Rs. 57,999 and the base configuration of 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 49,999. As mentioned, the new 12GB + 128GB model of the Asus ROG Phone 3 will go on sale during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that kicks off October 16 for regular customers and October 15 for Flipkart Plus members.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with HDR10+ support. Designed primarily around gaming, it is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ SoC, integrated with Adreno 650 graphics. It has a maximum screen refresh rate of 144Hz and comes with Asus' proprietary “AirTriggers” that emulate the functions of a physical gaming pad. The touch-sensitive buttons can also be manually configured to suit a particular genre or style of gaming.

Apart from its gaming prowess, some of Asus ROG Phone 3's other specifications are also of flagship quality. The 5G capable device comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1. It's got a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens; a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture; and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front gets a single 24-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera. The ROG Phone 3 packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm QC 4.0 fast charging. The phone, however, can't be charged wirelessly. It's 9.85mm thick and weighs 240g.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance in games
  • AirTriggers, side-mounted USB port, large accessory ecosystem
  • Good cameras
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Bulky and heavy
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 3 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 3, Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India, Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications, Asus
Instagram Marks 10th Birthday With New Anti-Bullying Features, Expands Shopping to IGTV
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Casts Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets a New 12GB + 128GB Variant in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  2. OnePlus to Launch New Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  6. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  8. Poco C3 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  9. Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions
  10. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Casts Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen
  2. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets a New 12GB + 128GB Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Instagram Marks 10th Birthday With New Anti-Bullying Features, Expands Shopping to IGTV
  4. Google Brings Dedicated Night Mode to Android Go Phones, Nokia 1.3 May Get It First
  5. Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Launches Include Motorola Smart Wireless Earbuds, Nokia Smart TV
  7. Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Revenge Tale in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinterland
  8. Vivo X60 Launch Tipped to Be Imminent as Promotional Material Spotted in Retail Stores
  9. Nvidia Unveils Maxine AI for Better Video Calls, Ampere-Based RTX A6000 and A40 GPUs, New Supercomputer, More
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale to Kick Off October 17, Prime Members to Get Early Access
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com