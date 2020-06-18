Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Tipped

Asus ROG Phone 3 has surfaced yet again in a new leak. This time a live image of the phone has been leaked, alongside key specifications. The image leak suggests that the phone will have a unique back panel design, with the camera setup placed in a horizontal manner in the top left corner. The back panel design is almost similar to that of the predecessor Asus ROG Phone 2. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked a live image of the Asus ROG Phone 3, alongside a render as well. The live image only shows the back portion of the device and the LED ROG logo can be seen at the back. The phone has a black glossy finish, and the camera module houses a triple camera setup at the back - a leg up from the dual camera setup on the Asus ROG Phone 2. The second render shows the front portion of the device, and it is seen to sport slight bezels on both ends of the display. The front camera sensor hides inside the top bezel.

The tipster has also leaked that the Asus ROG Phone 3 may feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate or 144Hz OLED panel. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC clocked at 3.09GHz paired with up to 16GB RAM. The triple camera setup is listed to include a 64-megapixel main camera. The phone is reported to pack 6,000mAh large battery with 30W fast charge. Lastly , the tipster notes that the Asus ROG Phone 2 may be 9.85mm thick and weigh about 240 grams.

The leaked specifications are somewhat in line with what was spotted on TENAA a few days ago. The TENAA listing suggests that the phone will ship with the model number 'ASUS_I003DD'. Other leaked specifications include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 10 OS, and USB Type-C port.

