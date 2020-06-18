Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Tipped

Asus ROG Phone 3 is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 June 2020 18:55 IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo

Asus ROG Phone 3 has the LED ROG logo at the back

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phone is expected to pack up to 16GB of RAM
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 is likely to have a 64-megapixel triple camera setup

Asus ROG Phone 3 has surfaced yet again in a new leak. This time a live image of the phone has been leaked, alongside key specifications. The image leak suggests that the phone will have a unique back panel design, with the camera setup placed in a horizontal manner in the top left corner. The back panel design is almost similar to that of the predecessor Asus ROG Phone 2. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked a live image of the Asus ROG Phone 3, alongside a render as well. The live image only shows the back portion of the device and the LED ROG logo can be seen at the back. The phone has a black glossy finish, and the camera module houses a triple camera setup at the back - a leg up from the dual camera setup on the Asus ROG Phone 2. The second render shows the front portion of the device, and it is seen to sport slight bezels on both ends of the display. The front camera sensor hides inside the top bezel.

The tipster has also leaked that the Asus ROG Phone 3 may feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate or 144Hz OLED panel. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC clocked at 3.09GHz paired with up to 16GB RAM. The triple camera setup is listed to include a 64-megapixel main camera. The phone is reported to pack 6,000mAh large battery with 30W fast charge. Lastly , the tipster notes that the Asus ROG Phone 2 may be 9.85mm thick and weigh about 240 grams.

The leaked specifications are somewhat in line with what was spotted on TENAA a few days ago. The TENAA listing suggests that the phone will ship with the model number 'ASUS_I003DD'. Other leaked specifications include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 10 OS, and USB Type-C port.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 3, Asus ROG Phone 3 Design, Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications, Asus ROG Phone 3 price, Asus ROG Phone 3 Features, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Tipped
