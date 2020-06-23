Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in July

Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to pack up to 16GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 June 2020 18:47 IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 may pack a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 will be launched in July
  • Exact date for the launch has not been shared yet
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 may come with two USB Type-C ports

Asus ROG Phone 3 will be launched in July in China, the company announced in partnership with Tencent on Weibo. The announcement does not state the exact date, but it does mention that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be deeply customisable by Tencent, just like its predecessor, the Asus ROG Phone 2. The Asus ROG Phone 3 has been in the news for quite some time owing to the multiple leaks hinting at its specifications, design, and cameras, and now, we know that the phone will launch next month.

In the announcement made by Asus and Tencent on Weibo, Tencent stated that it will once again be partnering with Republic of Gamers (ROG – Asus's sub-brand) in mainland China to bring hardware performance optimisations of its games to create a more immersive gaming experience. The announcement states that the phone will be launched in July with no exact date mentioned. It also does not share any specifications for the Asus ROG Phone 3; however, more details can be expected in the coming days.

To recall, the ROG Phone 2 came with an exclusive gaming experience created by Tencent. Asus also partnered with Tencent to bring a few optimised games to take advantage of the 120Hz display.

Tencent, as we know, is behind hit mobile games like PUBG Mobile and its Chinese version Game for Peace, Call of Duty: Mobile, and many other games. While several games are available globally, there are still more that are only available to the Chinese market.

Officially, there is not a lot of information regarding the specifications of the ROG Phone 3, but it has been confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications (expected)

Thanks to its recent TENAA listing, some of the other specifications have been leaked. The phone is said to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. It might come in three configurations with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage. It is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support. There might also be a secondary USB Type-C/video out port on the left-hand side of the ROG Phone 3.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG Phone 3, Tencent
