Asus ROG Phone 3 is launching globally as well as in India today. The company is hosting a digital launch event wherein all of the details regarding the successor of the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be officially unveiled. Based on teasers posted through various social media accounts, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is set to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone is further tipped to come with up to 16GB RAM and triple rear camera setup.

Asus ROG Phone 3 launch event time, live stream details

The launch event of the Asus ROG Phone 3 will begin at 8.15pm IST. The event will be held virtually on YouTube due to the current pandemic-related social distancing norms. Flipkart is teasing the arrival of the Asus ROG Phone 3 in India, confirming availability on the e-commerce site. Coming to the price, the Asus ROG Phone 3 should be slightly higher priced, or in the similar range as its predecessor. To recall, the current price of the Asus ROG Phone 2 starts at Rs. 39,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications (expected)

Coming to the specifications, Asus has already confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC and pack a large 6,000mAh battery just like its predecessor. The device was leaked via TENAA recently, and it is tipped to run on Android 10 and feature a 6.9-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display. It will reportedly come in three variants of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage options.

There is expected to be a triple camera setup at the back of the Asus ROG Phone 3. This setup is tipped to include a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. The third camera details are not known right now.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to come with 5G support, carry dual USB Type-C ports, and have no headphone jack. Lastly, the TENAA listing has tipped that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will measure 171x78x9.85mm and weigh 240 grams.

A recent leak also suggests that the Asus ROG Phone 3 accessories will include the Kunai Gamepad, TwinView Dock, Lightning Armor Case, and the AeroActive Cooler (names not confirmed). The Kunai Gamepad, for instance, is expected to convert the ROG Phone 3 into a handheld gaming console with joysticks on the sides and the screen in the middle.

