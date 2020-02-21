Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia

Asus ROG Phone 3 is reported to come with Stadia game streaming service pre-installed. There is no word on when the phone is slated to launch, but the company has revealed this development for the next Asus ROG Phone. This comes soon after Google announced support of Stadia game streaming on the Asus ROG Phone 2. Stadia gaming platform was earlier launched only for Chrome OS devices, and the Pixel phone family, but the company is now extending support to non-Pixel devices as well.

Considering that the ROG phone range from Asus is built to be gaming-centric, the addition of Stadia should be welcome by hard-core gaming fans. Asus announced the development in a press note and said that the next-gen Asus ROG phone will come with Stadia pre-installed. Stadia is a cloud-based service, and its value-add into a gaming feature-packed phone remains to be seen.

Notably, the Asus-Stadia partnership runs until 2021, and the Stadia app will only be preloaded in participating territories. The Stadia partnership with ROG covers Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States. So, Indian consumers won't get Stadia on ROG phones.

To recall, Google Stadia was launched last year with the aim to allow gaming on mobile devices, TVs, and PCs, eliminating the need for consoles. Its library of games include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Darksiders Genesis, Destiny 2: The Collection, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy XV, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Red Dead Redemption 2, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Watch Dogs Legion, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood among others.

Apart from the Asus ROG Phone 2, Google recently announced Stadia support on a host of other phones from Samsung like the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10 series. Razer phone series, and even the original Asus ROG Phone have got Stadia support.