Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Kunai Gamepad and Other Accessories Leaked

Asus ROG Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC and may come with up to 16GB of RAM

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 July 2020 11:55 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 3 may come with a light up logo on the back

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 will have a 6,000mAh battery
  • Accessories for the phone have reportedly leaked
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 will be launched today in India at 8:15pm

Asus ROG Phone 3 will come with a 6,000mAh battery as confirmed by the company on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. Asus, through its ROG Gaming Phone account, shared a poster yesterday, July 21, on the website revealing the battery capacity, along with the date and time for the launch event in China. The battery capacity is no surprise as the Asus ROG Phone 2 also had the same size. The accessories for the ROG Phone 3 have also reportedly leaked ahead of today's launch event.

As per the post by ROG Gaming Phone account on Weibo, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, just like its predecessor, the ROG Phone 2 from last year. The post does not share any other details about the phone that is scheduled to launch in India today at 8:15pm through a digital event.

Additionally, according to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Asus ROG Phone 3 accessories will include the Kunai Gamepad, TwinView Dock, Lightning Armor Case, and the AeroActive Cooler (names not confirmed).

Asus ROG phone 3 battery weibo inline asad

Asus Rog Phone 3's rumoured gamepad and secondary screen accessories
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The Kunai Gamepad will convert the ROG Phone 3 into a handheld gaming console with joysticks on the sides and the screen in the middle. It seems to have a matte black finish with an analog joystick and a D-pad on the left side, along with another joystick and four buttons on the right side. There seem to be shoulder and trigger buttons as well. As per the leaked images in the report, it looks like the Kunai Gamepad can be used in multiple modes, one of them being a separate Bluetooth controller with grips.

The TwinView Dock was seen with the ROG Phone 2 as well and it provides an additional screen with some controls and an RGB lighting strip. The exact specifications of the TwinView Dock are unknown. The AeroActive Cooler, which has a similar design as the previous model with ROG Phone 2, reportedly comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. The top half of the AeroActive Cooler has a fan to keep the phone cool during extended gaming sessions.

Asus ROG phone 3 battery weibo inline case sad

The case seems to have an 8-bit pattern that lights up
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Finally, the Lighting Armor case seems to have tiny holes for LEDs to shine through, giving it an 8-bit feel. There is also a cutout on the right side that goes in line with the alleged renders that were recently leaked.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has been in the news for quite a while now owing to the several leaks and teasers. The phone will come with the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, may feature a triple rear camera setup, and is said to have up to 16GB of RAM. Since the phone will be launched in India today, we won't have to wait long to get a confirmation on the specification and accessories.

 

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

