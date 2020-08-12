Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant is set to go on sale in India. The device was launched in the country in July, and its 8GB + 128GB storage model went on sale on August 6. The company has now announced that the 12GB + 256GB storage model will be available starting August 21. This configuration will be offered exclusively via Flipkart. Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with 144Hz display refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM price in India, availability

Asus took to Twitter to announce that the Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB + 256GB storage model will go on sale in India for the first time on August 21 at 12 pm (noon). The device carries a price tag of Rs. 57,999 and will be available via Flipkart. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is listed in a single Black colour option.

Flipkart offers several discount options to choose from, including a flat Rs. 75 discount on RuPay debit card purchases above Rs. 7,500, and no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce platform has currently made the ‘Notify Me' button live for registrations.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage model, priced at Rs. 49,999 in India. The retail package of both models comes bundled with an Aero Case, though the top-end variant also includes the AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI on top. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Asus has provided up to 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the ROG Phone 3 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 macro lens. The device also has a 24-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies.

In terms of power, the ROG Phone 3 packs 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 48-pin side port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone includes ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features.

The ROG Phone 3 houses dual front-facing speakers and has quad microphones with Asus Noise Reduction technology.

