  Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 57,999 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 August 2020 16:36 IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865+ SoC

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM option will be sold via Flipkart
  • Flipkart will offer no-cost EMI options on purchase
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with 144Hz refresh rate

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant is set to go on sale in India. The device was launched in the country in July, and its 8GB + 128GB storage model went on sale on August 6. The company has now announced that the 12GB + 256GB storage model will be available starting August 21. This configuration will be offered exclusively via Flipkart. Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with 144Hz display refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM price in India, availability

Asus took to Twitter to announce that the Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB + 256GB storage model will go on sale in India for the first time on August 21 at 12 pm (noon). The device carries a price tag of Rs. 57,999 and will be available via Flipkart. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is listed in a single Black colour option.

Flipkart offers several discount options to choose from, including a flat Rs. 75 discount on RuPay debit card purchases above Rs. 7,500, and no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce platform has currently made the ‘Notify Me' button live for registrations.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage model, priced at Rs. 49,999 in India. The retail package of both models comes bundled with an Aero Case, though the top-end variant also includes the AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI on top. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Asus has provided up to 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the ROG Phone 3 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 macro lens. The device also has a 24-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies.

In terms of power, the ROG Phone 3 packs 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 48-pin side port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone includes ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features.

The ROG Phone 3 houses dual front-facing speakers and has quad microphones with Asus Noise Reduction technology.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance in games
  • AirTriggers, side-mounted USB port, large accessory ecosystem
  • Good cameras
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Bulky and heavy
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 3 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
TikTok Used a Loophole to Collect Device Identifiers on Android for Over a Year: Report

Comment
 
 

