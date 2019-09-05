Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. Vivowatch SP Unveiled at IFA 2019

Asus has unveiled a lot of new products at the ongoing IFA 2019. The first product that caught our fancy was the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition which is a special edition of the Asus ROG Phone 2 and gets 1TB of storage and a special matte black paint job. At the same event, Asus also unveiled the Vivowatch SP smartwatch. This wearable has ECG capabilities and will be able to track your blood pressure and stress levels. Read on for more details of the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition and Asus Vivowatch SP.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition is a special edition of the Asus ROG Phone 2 which was launched in China in July earlier this year. This special edition of the smartphone gets 1TB of UFS 3.0 internal storage, as well as LTE Cat.20 connectivity. Alongside, the regular edition was launched globally, with 512GB of storage and a Black Glare colour variant. Other specifications of the gaming smartphone remain the same, and it packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and has up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition is priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 95,200), while the ROG Phone 2 is priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 71,400). The smartphones have gone up for pre-orders, and will start shipping from September 20.

Just like the Asus ROG Phone 2, the Ultimate Edition also sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and HDR10 support. It also has a fast 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner to unlock the device and the smartphone also gets front-firing stereo speakers. The Asus ROG Phone 2 packs in a 6,000mAh battery and has Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support.

The Asus Vivowatch SP revealed at the same event is a smartwatch with ECG capabilities. It has PPG Optical Sensors at the back and Medical-grade ECG sensors on the side of the case. Thanks to these sensors, the user will be able to track blood pressure, heart rate, and stress level. While the exact size of the display isn't clear yet, Asus uses a TFT Full-colour display with Gorilla Glass on top. It also has an anti-fingerprint coating which should help keep smudges off. It has a ceramic bezel as well.

The Asus Vivowatch SP has a built-in GPS and altimeter which will be able to track treks as well as altitude. Asus has also added a Pulse O2 monitor which will be able to track oxygen saturation. Asus claims that the Vivowatch SP is waterproof up to 5ATM and will offer 14 days of battery life. The product will be launched in Q4 2019.