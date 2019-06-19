Asus ROG Phone 2 is said to debut at an event in China on July 23. The company has reportedly planned the launch event in Beijing, China, where it would unveil at least two variants of the new ROG Phone model. Earlier this month, Asus notably announced its partnership with Tencent Games for developing the ROG Phone 2 and bringing new content to mobile phone gamers. The ROG Phone 2 will debut as the successor to the original ROG Phone that the Taiwanese company unveiled as its first gaming phone last year.

Taiwan's Digitimes reports the release date of the Asus ROG Phone 2. The newspaper also mentions that shortly after the debut, the new ROG Phone handset will be showcased to 400,000 e-sports players at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy 2019) that is taking place between August 2 and August 5 in Shanghai.

The ROG Phone 2 is said to have two different variants with an initial price of CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 44,400). However, the key specifications of the two variants are yet to be revealed.

Last week, Asus through a post on Weibo confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 will sport a 120Hz display. This claimed to be ideal for the anticipated Under the One game.

Asus is likely to build new content for the ROG Phone 2 through its recently announced partnership with Tencent Games. Further, the company could leverage its tie-up with the Chinese entity to bring the gaming phone into the limelight at some of the major e-sports events in China. One of the early events could be ChinaJoy 2019, though there could be some other initiatives in the pipeline to enhance the ROG Phone branding.

Notably, Asus hinted at the July launch of the ROG Phone 2 while announcing its deal with Tencent Games earlier this month.

In India, the first-generation ROG Phone was launched back in November last year -- months after its global debut at the Computex exhibition in June. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC and has a 90Hz display.

It is likely that with the ROG Phone 2, Asus could take on the Razer Phone 2 that debuted last year with a 120Hz display, Vapor Chamber Cooling, and 8GB RAM. However, the upgraded hardware of the new Asus handset may also make the competition tougher for gaming phones such as the Black Shark 2 and Nubia Red Magic 3 that have a 90Hz display and other specifications just at par with the first-gen ROG Phone.