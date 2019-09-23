Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 2 starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 13:57 IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel snapper

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 will go on sale starting September 30 in India
  • The new Asus phone packs dual stereo speakers with DTS X: Ultra
  • It features improved ultrasonic shoulder buttons called Air Trigger 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 has made its India debut. Asus on Monday launched its second-generation gaming-centric phone at an event in New Delhi. The ROG Phone 2 brings a host of upgrades over its predecessor and is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 of internal storage. The phone also comes with upgraded ultrasonic Air Triggers 2 for gaming, stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Another notable improvement is the phone's display, which boasts of a 120Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India, launch offers

The Asus ROG Phone 2 price is set at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India and it will go on sale starting September 30 via Flipkart. The retail package of the phone's base model will also include the 10W QC 4.0 charger and the AeroCase cover. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB variant of the Asus ROG Phone 2 carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999 and it will hit the shelves soon. The retail package of this variant will include the 30W ROG Charger, AeroActive Cooler, and the Aero Case.

As for the launch offers, Flipkart will offer 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards, and an equivalent discount for orders using Axis bank credit and debit cards. No-cost EMI plan for a span of 6 months is also on the table. 

In terms of the accessories, Asus has launched the TwinView Dock priced at Rs. 19,999, while the Mobile Desktop station and ROG Kunai Gamepad will be available at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. The ROG 30W charger will also be sold separately priced at Rs. 1,999. 

 

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 2 runs ROG UI based on Android Pie. It packs a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 10-bit HDR support. The phone's display is claimed to offer a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and touch latency of 49ms, while a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is there for protection. Asus' new gaming-centric phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 of internal storage.

It features a 48-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 125-degrees field of view. There is a 24-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Asus phone comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging standard.

The ROG Phone 2 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Asus' new offering sports dual front-facing stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra support and features Air Trigger 2, the upgraded version of the Asus ROG Phone's ultrasonic shoulder buttons for a console controller-like gaming experience.

