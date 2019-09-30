Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 2 to Go on Sale in India Again on October 8: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 11:18 IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 features a 120Hz AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 will be available through Flipkart
  • The phone was launched in India last week
  • Asus has offered the Snapdragon 855+ SoC on ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 that originally went on sale at 12am today is set to go on sale in India again on October 8. The latest Asus phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is designed for enhanced mobile gaming experiences. The smartphone also features a 120Hz AMOLED display and comes equipped with 30W ROG HyperCharge technology. As the ROG Phone successor, the ROG Phone 2 also incorporates upgraded AirTrigger II ultrasonic sensors, dual surrounding vibration technology, and front-facing stereo speakers with DTS-X Ultra. The handset also houses up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 inbuilt storage.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India, sale offers

The Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India is set at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB + 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 59,999. Flipkart suggests that only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available for purchase again on October 8. However, there is no mentioning about the availability of the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

asus rog phone 2 flipkart listing Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 next sale date is visible on Flipkart

 

We've reached out to Asus India for clarity on the sale date of both variants and will update this space when we hear back.

Sale offers on the Asus ROG Phone 2 include a 10 percent instant discount using ICICI and Axis Bank cards. The discount is notably available under Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale until October 4. Further, there are no-cost EMI options.

Alongside the ROG Phone 2, Asus last week launched some of its gaming-centric accessories. There is the TwinView Dock priced at Rs. 19,999, Mobile Desktop station at Rs. 12,999, and the ROG Kunai Gamepad at Rs. 9,999.

The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of Asus ROG Phone 2 comes bundled with the 30W ROG Charger, though it will also be sold separately for the consumers purchasing the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 30W ROG Charger carries a price tag of Rs. 1,999.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 2 runs Android 9 Pie with ROG UI on top. The phone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz as well as 1ms response time and 10-bit HDR support. The display panel is also touted to deliver a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and touch latency of 49ms. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Asus ROG Phone 2 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor featuring a wide-angle lens with a 125-degree field of view. The handset also has a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 has up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Asus has provided a 6,000mAh Li-Po battery on the ROG Phone 2 that supports up to 30W fast charging. Besides, the smartphone measures 170.99x77.6x9.48mm and weighs 240 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
