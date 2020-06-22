Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Phone 2 Price in India Increased, Sale to Resume From Today on Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India has been increased to Rs. 39,999 from the existing Rs. 37,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2020 13:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ROG Phone 2 Price in India Increased, Sale to Resume From Today on Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 2 was launched in India in September, though its sale was halted in February

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 8GB variant will go on sale via Flipkart starting today
  • The phone debuted in both 8GB and 12GB RAM options
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Asus ROG Phone 2 is coming back in stock in India, months after its unavailability due to the coronavirus outbreak. The gaming phone will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting later today, the company said in a press release disseminated on Monday. Alongside its comeback, the Asus ROG Phone 2 has received an updated pricing for the base, 8GB RAM variant. The ROG Phone 2 was launched in India in September last year. The phone is specially designed for mobile games and includes features such as an upgraded ultrasonic Air Triggers 2 as well as stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India, availability details

The Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India has been hiked to Rs. 39,999 from Rs. 37,999. Asus claimed that the new pricing is due to the increase in the GST rates on mobile phones and depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. The new pricing is notably provided for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option only. However, there are no details about the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant that was launched at Rs. 59,999 and went on sale for the first time in December. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Asus to get clarity on the availability of the top-end variant and will update this space when the company responds.

On the availability part, Asus said in the release that the ROG Phone 2 will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting today. The phone originally went on sale in late September, though its availability was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in February.

Customers purchasing the Asus ROG Phone 2 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale starting from Tuesday, June 23, are also entitled to receive a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The sale will go live for Flipkart Plus members from 8pm today and will run until June 27.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 2 runs Android 9 Pie with ROG UI on top and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter. There is also a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Asus has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the ROG Phone 2, along with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. Besides, the phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is India ready for gaming phones such as the ROG Phone 2? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, premium design
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Vivid, high-refresh-rate display
  • Solid battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • No waterproofing or wireless charging
  • Cameras struggle a bit in low light
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 2 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor 2.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India, Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus, ROG Phone 2
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WWDC 2020: Apple Expected to Sell Developers on Building New Apps Amid Pushback
Trump to Order New Restrictions on H-1B Visas by Monday

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 2 Price in India Increased, Sale to Resume From Today on Flipkart
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  4. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  5. Sony Launches Two New Bravia Televisions With HDR Support
  6. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  7. Realme C11 Specifications and Design Tipped in Leaked Poster
  8. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Go Back on Sale in India With Revised Price
  10. iOS 14 May Get a Redesigned Home Screen, and Other WWDC 2020 Rumours
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Watch Movies, Shows on Zee5 Premium for Free
  2. Broadband Services for Indian Households May Get Cheaper as Government Said to Propose a Licence Fee Cut
  3. AirPods 3 Design to Resemble AirPods Pro, Launch in First Half of 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Virgin Galactic, NASA to Develop Develop Program for Private Missions to ISS
  5. WWDC 2020: Apple to Update Developers, Possibly Signal Split From Intel
  6. Nokia to Cut a Third of Jobs at French Arm Alcatel-Lucent
  7. Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G, KDL-43W6603 Smart TVs With HDR, X-Reality Pro Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  9. Spyware by Israel's NSO Used Against Journalist: Amnesty
  10. TSMC Has Offset Lost Huawei Orders, Taiwan Minister Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com