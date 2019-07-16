The Asus ROG Phone 2 is just a week away from its launch, but it appears that leaks will spoil some of the surprises, at least when it comes to the looks of the phone. A couple of alleged Asus ROG Phone 2 hands-on images have surfaced online, giving us our first look at the upcoming gaming-centric phone from Asus' ROG division. The leaked images clearly show the Asus ROG Phone 2's front panel with dual speakers, a feature it carries over from its predecessor.

The leaked Asus ROG Phone 2 live images were first spotted on Weibo and they show a familiar design with thick top and bottom bezels, and copper accents on the dual front-facing speakers that are most likely stereo speakers. However, the bezels are considerably thinner compared to the first gen Asus ROG Phone (Review). The antenna band at the top left edge of the phone suggests that the rim sandwiched between the display and the rear panel will be metallic.

The second image shows the display setting interface where users can adjust the screen refresh rate between 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz. To recall, Asus has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 will come equipped with a 120Hz panel. The refresh rate adjustment feature is not new, as it is present on the original ROG Phone as well and allows users to adjust the display refresh rate between 90Hz and 60Hz.

It must be noted that first gen ROG Phone did not allow screen refresh rate adjustment when the phone was connected to an external screen, and this will most likely be the case with its successor as well. The Asus ROG Phone 2 has been officially revealed to be the first smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. We'll get to know more about the phone when the company officially lifts the covers from it at an event on July 23 in China.