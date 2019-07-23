Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 2 Price Revealed, Goes Up for Pre-Orders in China

The base variant of the phone is priced surprisingly low at RMB 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

Updated: 23 July 2019 15:26 IST
The ROG Phone 2 will go on sale in China starting July 31

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 2’s global availability details are yet to be revealed
  • The phone’s base variant packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • It also comes in two special edition variants priced much higher

Asus ROG Phone 2 was officially launched today at an event in China, and the Taiwanese company has also revealed its pricing. Asus' ROG gaming division has launched a total of six variants of the phone, four of which are now up for pre-orders on Chinese e-commerce platform JingDong Mall (JD.com). The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the first phone powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus to hit the market and comes with a host of major upgrades over its predecessor, such as a larger battery, better cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor among others.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price, availability

The Asus ROG Phone 2 has been launched in six variants, four of which are now up for pre-orders from JD.com, with the sale set to commence on July 31. The base variant of the Asus ROG Phone 2 (Tencent Depth Customisation) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage carries a price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,000), while another variant (Enjoy Peace in Beijing) with the same memory configuration is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 37,000).

The ROG Phone 2's classic version with 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000), while a separate Enjoy Peace in Beijing version with an equal amount of RAM and internal storage can be purchased at CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 62,000).

rogphone2 body Asus ROG Phone 2

The Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with some major hardware upgrade over its predecessor.

 

In an official Weibo post, the company revealed two additional variants of its latest gaming phone – a Zhizun version priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) and a ROG Phone 2 (Esports Armour Version) that will set buyers back by CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). However, the company has not revealed details about the ROG Phone 2's availability in markets outside China yet, but as per a report, the gaming phone's global launch is expected to happen in September, with India being one of those global markets.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications

The ROG Phone 2 boots ROG UI based on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 10-bit HDR support. The phone's display has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and touch latency of 49ms.

The ROG Phone 2 draws power from the Snapdragon 855 Plus clocked at 2.9GHz, and pairs it up with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It packs a 48-megapixel primary camera sitting alongside a 13-megapixel camera with a 125-degrees field of view, while selfies are taken care of by a 24-megapixel front snapper.

The ROG Phone 2 packs a large 6,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support and features an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as front-facing stereo speakers. Asus has also launched updated versions of the dual-screen TwinView dock, the clip-on AeroActive cooler fan, and the ROG Kunai Gamepad, but their pricing is yet to be revealed.

Asus, Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus ROG Phone 2 Specifications
