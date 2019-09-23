Asus ROG Phone 2 is set to launch in India today, the latest gaming smartphone from Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Asus. To recall, the Asus ROG Phone 2 was unveiled in July, and runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. Other highlight of the phone are its 120Hz AMOLED display, and its large 6,000mAh battery capacity. Though it only bears a dual rear camera setup, one of the sensors is 48-megapixel. Read on for Asus ROG Phone 2 live stream details, expected price in India, and specifications.

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch event live stream details, expected price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 2 launch will be live streamed on the Asus India YouTube channel, and you can watch it right here, embedded below. The launch event will kick off at 12:30pm, Asus says. As for its expected price, the smartphone was launched in China starting at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, with the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000). In Europe, an Ultimate Edition with 12GB RAM + 1TB storage was launched at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 95,000), while the regular Asus ROG Phone 2 was launched with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 71,400).

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications

Specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 2 include Android 9 Pie (with the ROG UI skin atop), a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED 120Hz HDR display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a dual rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 13-megapixel), a 24-megapixel front camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0. Other highlights include dual-front facing speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.