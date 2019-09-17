Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Phone 2 India Launch on September 23, Teaser Page Goes Live on Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 2 will be offered via Flipkart in India.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 12:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ROG Phone 2 India Launch on September 23, Teaser Page Goes Live on Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 packs up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage
  • It features 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • The phone sports dual stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra support

Asus ROG Phone 2, the company's second-generation gaming-centric phone, is coming to India. The Taiwanese company has announced that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be introduced in India at an event on September 23. A teaser page for the phone has already gone live on Flipkart, indicating that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be available via Flipkart upon its launch later this month. The Asus ROG Phone 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and was launched in July, followed by the unveiling of Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition at IFA 2019 earlier this month.

The official Asus India Twitter handle shared earlier today that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be unveiled in India at an event on September 23. The gaming-centric phone's launch event will kick off at 12:30pm IST, but there is no word if it will be streamed live on the Web. The mention of Flipkart in the Asus tweet and a ROG Phone 2 teaser on the e-retailer's website and the mobile app, indicate that Flipkart will be the Taiwanese company's sales partner for the Asus ROG Phone 2 in the country.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price (expected)

Although the India price of the Asus ROG Phone 2 is yet to be announced, we have a fair idea of what to expect, thanks to the phone's European pricing. Asus ROG Phone 2 carries a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 71,400) for the phone's standard edition, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition carries a price tag of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 95,200).

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 2 was originally unveiled back in July, flaunting the same aggressive design as its predecessor. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 10-bit HDR support. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, and is claimed to offer a 240Hz touch sampling rate and touch latency of 49ms. The phone draws power from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, clocked at 2.9GHz, ticking alongside is up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.0 of internal storage.

It packs a 48-megapixel primary camera assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 125-degrees field of view. Selfies and video calls on the Asus ROG Phone 2 are handled by a 24-megapixel front camera. The ROG Phone 2 also comes equipped with dual front-facing stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra support and ultrasonic air triggers. However, there is no word whether Asus will also launch the new accessories such as the updated dual-screen TwinView dock, the clip-on AeroActive cooler fan, and Kunai Gamepad in India

The phone features USB Type-C port at the bottom and a side-mounted proprietary connector for the accessories, while authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. Asus also unveiled the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition at IFA 2019 earlier this month packing 1TB of UFS 3.0 internal storage and with support for LTE Cat.20 connectivity. The Ultimate Edition is unlikely to make its way to India though. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus ROG Phone 2 Price in India, Asus ROG Phone 2 Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Facebook's Libra in Regulators' Sights as ECB Warns of 'Stablecoin' Risks
Apple Arcade Available Early for Some iOS 13, iOS 13.1 Beta Testers Ahead of September 19 Launch
Asus ROG Phone 2 India Launch on September 23, Teaser Page Goes Live on Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-Inch Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  3. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
  4. OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus TV to Launch in India on September 26
  5. Realme X2 With 64-Megapixel Camera Set to Debut on September 24
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 India Launch Set for September 23
  7. Realme XT Review
  8. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Off to a Good Start, Analysts Say
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
  10. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Bringing a New Black Variant of Mi Soundbar to India: Live Updates
  2. Tinder Said to Break Into Scripted Original Content, Wraps Filming First Video Series
  3. Apple Arcade Available Early for Some iOS 13, iOS 13.1 Beta Testers Ahead of September 19 Launch
  4. Asus ROG Phone 2 India Launch on September 23, Teaser Page Goes Live on Flipkart
  5. Facebook's Libra in Regulators' Sights as ECB Warns of 'Stablecoin' Risks
  6. Apple TV+’s India-Set Shantaram Casts Radhika Apte, Charlie Hunnam, Richard Roxburgh: Report
  7. Mi 9 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Foxconn's Terry Gou Drops Taiwan Presidential Bid in Surprise Move
  9. Zomato Delivery Executives Protest as Company Claims Efficiency
  10. Netflix Buys Global Rights to Stream Seinfeld From 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.