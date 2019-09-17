Asus ROG Phone 2, the company's second-generation gaming-centric phone, is coming to India. The Taiwanese company has announced that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be introduced in India at an event on September 23. A teaser page for the phone has already gone live on Flipkart, indicating that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be available via Flipkart upon its launch later this month. The Asus ROG Phone 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and was launched in July, followed by the unveiling of Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition at IFA 2019 earlier this month.

The official Asus India Twitter handle shared earlier today that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be unveiled in India at an event on September 23. The gaming-centric phone's launch event will kick off at 12:30pm IST, but there is no word if it will be streamed live on the Web. The mention of Flipkart in the Asus tweet and a ROG Phone 2 teaser on the e-retailer's website and the mobile app, indicate that Flipkart will be the Taiwanese company's sales partner for the Asus ROG Phone 2 in the country.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price (expected)

Although the India price of the Asus ROG Phone 2 is yet to be announced, we have a fair idea of what to expect, thanks to the phone's European pricing. Asus ROG Phone 2 carries a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 71,400) for the phone's standard edition, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition carries a price tag of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 95,200).

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 2 was originally unveiled back in July, flaunting the same aggressive design as its predecessor. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 10-bit HDR support. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, and is claimed to offer a 240Hz touch sampling rate and touch latency of 49ms. The phone draws power from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, clocked at 2.9GHz, ticking alongside is up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.0 of internal storage.

It packs a 48-megapixel primary camera assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 125-degrees field of view. Selfies and video calls on the Asus ROG Phone 2 are handled by a 24-megapixel front camera. The ROG Phone 2 also comes equipped with dual front-facing stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra support and ultrasonic air triggers. However, there is no word whether Asus will also launch the new accessories such as the updated dual-screen TwinView dock, the clip-on AeroActive cooler fan, and Kunai Gamepad in India

The phone features USB Type-C port at the bottom and a side-mounted proprietary connector for the accessories, while authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. Asus also unveiled the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition at IFA 2019 earlier this month packing 1TB of UFS 3.0 internal storage and with support for LTE Cat.20 connectivity. The Ultimate Edition is unlikely to make its way to India though.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.