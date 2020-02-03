Technology News
Coronavirus: Asus ROG Phone 2 Temporarily Goes Out of Stock in India

Asus says the ROG Phone 2 inventory will be replenished as soon as the supply chain resumes to its full vigour.

Updated: 3 February 2020 15:31 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / ASUSIndia

Asus ROG Phone 2 is currently out of stock on Flipkart

  • Asus ROG Phone 2 availability in India has been hit by supply chain woes
  • There is no clarity as to when the phone will be back in stock
  • Coronavirus outbreak has also affected Apple and Samsung’s business

Asus has joined the list of brands whose business has witnessed a negative impact due the coronavirus outbreak. The company has announced that supply of its ROG Phone 2 has been hit due to the ongoing supply chain issues created by the medical emergency in Asia. As a result, Asus' inventory has run short of ROG Phone 2 units in India, choking its availability in the country. However, there is no word as to when the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be back in stock for prospective buyers in India, or in any of the other affected markets.

“While we had steady availability for long, but due to the disruption in supply chain caused by the prevailing situation in Asia, ROG Phone II will face a temporary shortage,” Asus India said in an official statement. Gadgets 360 reached out to Asus regarding the supply disruption, but the company says it currently had nothing to add and that the state of ROG Phone 2 availability depends on how quickly the situation in China and other affected regions is brought under control. We'll update the story if there are any new developments.

As of now, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is out of stock on Flipkart, without any mention of when it will be up for sale again. However, Asus is not the only brand affected by the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Apple has closed all corporate offices, stores, and contact centres in mainland China until February 9. Multiple Chinese brands have had to delay the launch of their products in India, while a few are exploring the option of conducting online launch events.

Tesla has also been ordered to temporarily shut down its Shanghai factory. Moreover, Samsung is also staring at a shortage of Galaxy S20 accessories due to the coronavirus impact on the supply chain.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG Phone 2, Coronavirus
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
