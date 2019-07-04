The Asus ROG Phone was launched in India late last year and was the first gaming smartphone from the Taiwanese company to launch in India. This gaming smartphone had specialised hardware that gave it an edge over the competition. Since its launch, multiple smartphones have been launched in India. We've witnessed the launch of the Nubia Red Magic 3 and the Black Shark 2. We know Asus is working on a successor of the ROG Phone, called the ROG Phone 2, and the upcoming smartphone has now allegedly been spotted on multiple certifications sites.

Asus ROG Phone 2 has allegedly been spotted on Chinese 3C certification site where two models bearing model numbers I001DA and I001DB have been listed. This listing was spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The 3C listing reveals that the two different models of the smartphone sport chargers with different specifications. The I001DB get a 5-10V 3A charger which puts out a 30W output. On the other hand, the I001DA model gets a 9V 2A charger which manages 18W, similar to the Asus 6Z.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 also appeared in an US FCC listing as well as on Wi-Fi certification site Wi-Fi Alliance. While the FCC listing only shows the label position, it also reveals the design of the camera module which is similar to what we have seen on the Asus ROG Phone. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing, reveals two slightly different model numbers, Asus_I001D and Asus_I001DD. These model numbers might be different for specific markets. The Asus_I001D and Asus_I001DD reveal dual-band Wi-Fi and reveals that the smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie. MySmartPrice reports it has also been certified by Taiwan's NCC, with the same model number, but this doesn't show much.

The ROG Phone had a specially binned version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, we can expect the ROG Phone 2 to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. We already know that the ROG Phone 2 will have a 120Hz Display and that Asus is already working with Tencent Games to make optimised games for the smartphone. Recent reports hint that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will launch on July 23rd and is tipped to be priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 44,400).