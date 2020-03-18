Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 Update Changelog Detailed, Download Link Available

The firmware version for the Asus ROG Phone 2 update is 17.0210.2001.60, and the size of the update is listed to be at 2.25GB.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 March 2020 12:59 IST
Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 Update Changelog Detailed, Download Link Available

Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 image download also available online

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 update was tested in beta for months
  • Update adds advanced settings to brightness bar on Quick Settings panel
  • Users are recommended to check manually for the update in Settings

Asus ROG Phone 2 started getting the Android 10 update earlier this month, and the company has now made available a download link for all those who still haven't received it over-the-air. Asus has also shared the full changelog of the update, and it brings along the system-wide dark mode feature, and tweaks to call and power button menu related settings. To recall, the Android 10 beta programme began in November last year, and the company tested the software for several months, before rolling it out in a stable manner in March.

The company has shared the Android 10 image for Asus ROG Phone 2 on its website, and users can sideload it and flash it on their phones if they can't wait for the OTA rollout to complete. The firmware version number for the update is 17.0210.2001.60, and the size of the update is listed to be at 2.25GB. Because of its large size, it is recommended to download the update under good Wi-Fi connection and install it while the phone is on charge. Check for the update manually in Settings > System > System Updates if you haven't received a notification yet. If you do decide to install the image shared on the website, ensure that you back up your data before beginning the process. Follow the step-by-step instructions mentioned on the site.

The changelog of the latest Android 10 update for the Asus ROG Phone 2 can be seen below:

  1. When reboot the device after system upgrade, dark screen will last about 30 seconds, depending on data size, before startup animation. Please be patient.
  2. Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 10. If you want to downgrade your device's software version to Android 9 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device's internal storage.
  3. Upgraded system to Android 10
  4. Support Google Play system update
  5. Removed Go2Pay and tags ability in Gallery
  6. Support more Aura system lighting scenarios when mounting Lighting Armor Case
  7. Added advanced settings to brightness bar on the Quick Settings panel
  8. Applied Call Exclusive mode system-wide. Removed the related setting from Armoury Crate
  9. Added a setting to change the style of power button menu
  10. Added fully gestural navigation in Display setting
  11. Support Android 10 Dark Theme
  12. Added "Suggested actions and replies" in notifications' advanced setting
  13. Changed the add Wi-Fi network design
  14. Some 3rd party apps aren't compatible with Android 10 yet
  15. The "Gestures on dark screen" will be turned off after system upgrade

As mentioned, the beta testing for this Android 10 update had begun in November. Asus first announced the beginning of the stable rollout of the Android 10 update for the Asus ROG Phone 2 earlier this month.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, premium design
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Vivid, high-refresh-rate display
  • Solid battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • No waterproofing or wireless charging
  • Cameras struggle a bit in low light
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 2 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor 2.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus ROG Phone 2 Update, Asus, Android 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 Update Changelog Detailed, Download Link Available
